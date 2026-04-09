Backstage Players Inc

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Backstage Players Inc

About this shop

Backstage Players Inc's Rumpelstiltskin Show Poster and Flower Shop

General Show Poster
$15

A general show poster includes a variety of photos from the show and a group photo of the cast.

Personalized Show Poster
$20

A personalized show poster includes a variety of photos of your performer and a group photo of the cast.

Large Flower Bouquet
$20

A large bouquet includes 12-14 stems of color coordinated flowers and a small trinket in theme of the show.

Small Flower Bouquet
$10

A small bouquet includes 6-10 stems of color coordinated flowers and a small trinket in theme of the show.

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