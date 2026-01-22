Backstreet Boys x ACPB Staff

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About this event
Starting bid
Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic and best-selling bands of all time, have extended their “Into The Millennium” residency at Sphere into 2026. And you can see them live - while supporting Angel City Pit Bulls!
This auction package includes:
Tickets may be used to attend one performance, selected from the dates between February 5-7 OR February 11-13, 15, 2026. No other dates are available.
Approximate value: $1000
*Anything not listed above is not included in the package, including but not limited to: transportation to/from Las Vegas and within Vegas (aside from that mentioned above); meals; drinks; other expenses incurred during the trip.
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