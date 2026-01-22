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Angel City Pit Bulls

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Backstreet Boys x ACPB Staff

Backstreet Boys package item
Backstreet Boys package
$1

Starting bid

Backstreet Boys, one of the most iconic and best-selling bands of all time, have extended their “Into The Millennium” residency at Sphere into 2026. And you can see them live - while supporting Angel City Pit Bulls!

This auction package includes:

  • Two (2) GA tickets on the VIP Platform to see the Backstreet boys at Sphere in Las Vegas
  • Access to hospitality room after the show

Tickets may be used to attend one performance, selected from the dates between February 5-7 OR February 11-13, 15, 2026. No other dates are available.

Approximate value: $1000

*Anything not listed above is not included in the package, including but not limited to: transportation to/from Las Vegas and within Vegas (aside from that mentioned above); meals; drinks; other expenses incurred during the trip.

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