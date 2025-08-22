2026 Leadership Training Seminar and Convention

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Registration (Select total attending)
$40

Registration Fee: $40 per person provides an all-access pass to FCoC’s 2026 LTS-C event (Hospitality suite, high-value training, Chapter-supported Friday night dinner, MOAA-hosted Saturday night dining out, and more).

Hotel Reservation (Select total nights stay)
$159

Rosen Centre Hotel - Orlando

Thursday Afternoon Lunch
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Lunch Buffet
Buffet Details: Hot and cold dishes, Soup, Salad, Desserts including ice cream, coffee and tea included

Thursday Early arrival Pizza Party (Select total attending)
$10

The Pizza Party is located in the Hospitality Suite.

Friday Morning Breakfast Buffet
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Breakfast Buffet
Buffet Details: Orange juice (OJ), Scrambled eggs, Sausage and bacon, Breakfast potatoes, Coffee and tea included

Friday Afternoon Lunch
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Lunch Buffet
Buffet Details: Hot and cold dishes, Soup, Salad, Desserts including ice cream, coffee and tea included

Golf Outing @ Celebration Golf Club
$160

Golf Outing @ Celebration Golf Club                 Friday, January 30

  • Price $160.00 per person
  • Light lunch included (drinks extra)
  • Rental clubs available - $59 + tax
  • For More Course Info, visit: https://www.celebrationgolf.com/
  • Randy Fiebrandt for details @ (954) 806-7854
Local Attractions - GatorLand
Free

Free of Charge w/Military ID. Attendees provide own transportation; carpool recommended. POC is Niche Patxot @ (301) 529-4301

Local Attractions - Univeral Studios (Price Pending)
Free

Price Pending. If you plan to attend, please indicate the number of people in your party. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation; carpooling is recommended. Point of Contact: Niche Patxot at (301) 529‑4301.

Friday Awards Dinner (Select total attending)
Free
Friday Evening Charity Casino Night (Select total attending)
$50

Net event proceeds support FCoC's mission with significant charitable donations to the MOAA Foundation.

Saturday Morning Breakfast
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Breakfast Buffet
Buffet Details: Orange juice (OJ), Scrambled eggs, Sausage and bacon, Breakfast potatoes, Coffee and tea included

Saturday Afternoon Lunch
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Lunch Buffet
Buffet Details: Hot and cold dishes, Soup, Salad, Desserts including ice cream, coffee and tea included

Saturday Night Military Dining Out-Select total attending
Free
  • Main Salons (18:30-21:00)
  • Description: Cash Bar - Dinner - Keynote address (State of MOAA)
    Provided by MOAA national
  • If more than two tickets required, please contact Pat Kluever.
  • Click Here for Menu Details
Sunday Morning Breakfast
$22

Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Breakfast Buffet
Buffet Details: Orange juice (OJ), Scrambled eggs, Sausage and bacon, Breakfast potatoes, Coffee and tea included

Add a donation for Florida Council of Chapters of MOAA

$

