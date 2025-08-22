2026 Leadership Training Seminar and Convention

Registration Fee: $40 per person provides an all-access pass to FCoC’s 2026 LTS-C event (Hospitality suite, high-value training, Chapter-supported Friday night dinner, MOAA-hosted Saturday night dining out, and more).
Rosen Centre Hotel - Orlando
Location: Hotel Cafe Gauguin Restaurant
Cost: $22 per person
Type: Lunch Buffet
Buffet Details: Hot and cold dishes, Soup, Salad, Desserts including ice cream, coffee and tea included
The Pizza Party is located in the Hospitality Suite.
Golf Outing @ Celebration Golf Club Friday, January 30
Free of Charge w/Military ID. Attendees provide own transportation; carpool recommended. POC is Niche Patxot @ (301) 529-4301
Price Pending. If you plan to attend, please indicate the number of people in your party. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation; carpooling is recommended. Point of Contact: Niche Patxot at (301) 529‑4301.
Net event proceeds support FCoC's mission with significant charitable donations to the MOAA Foundation.
