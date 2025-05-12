Designed for corporations, financial institutions, tech companies, and other entities, the Founding Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• Part of the Governance with a legal representative
• Strategic influence on I³NYC's direction and initiatives
• Complimentary and priority access to all programs and events, including TalentHub and AI Observatory
• Unlimited personalized introductions to investors, mentors, and potential partners
• Prominent brand exposure across all I³NYC communications and platforms
Premium
$10,000
Valid until February 20, 2027
Designed for corporations, financial institutions, tech companies, and other entities, the Premium Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• Strategic influence on I³NYC's direction and initiatives
• Complimentary access to the TalentHub and AI Observatory
• One free access to Ecosystem Programs, additional sessions at a member rate
• Five free Public Events, additional events at a member rate
Up to 5 personalized introductions
• Private communications with logo and name displayed on the I³NYC website
Startup
$500
Valid until February 20, 2027
Designed for Startups, the Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• Access to the TalentHub, AI Observatory, and Ecosystem Programs at a member rate
• One free Public Event, additional events at a member rate
• Up to 1 personalized introduction
Premium - Individual
$5,000
Valid until February 20, 2027
Designed for Individuals, the Premium Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• Strategic influence on I³NYC's direction and initiatives
• Complimentary access to the TalentHub and AI Observatory
• One free access to Ecosystem Programs, additional sessions at a member rate
• Five free Public Events, additional events at a member rate
• Up to 5 personalized introductions
• Private communications with logo and name displayed on the I³NYC website
Ordinary
$100
Valid until February 20, 2027
Designed for individual, the Ordinary Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• First month free access to the TalentHub, then access at a member rate
• Access to the AI Observatory and Ecosystem Programs at a member rate
• One free Public Event, additional events at a member rate
• Access to networking opportunities and introductions at a member rate
Partner/Sponsor - by invitation only
$1,000
Valid until February 20, 2027
Designed for Companies and INVITE ONLY, the Partner/Sponsor tier offers a range of exclusive benefits:
• One free access to Ecosystem Programs, additional sessions at a member rate
• Access to Public Events
• Logo and name displayed on the I³NYC website
