Designed for corporations, financial institutions, tech companies, and other entities, the Premium Membership offers a range of exclusive benefits:

• Strategic influence on I³NYC's direction and initiatives

• Complimentary access to the TalentHub and AI Observatory

• One free access to Ecosystem Programs, additional sessions at a member rate

• Five free Public Events, additional events at a member rate Up to 5 personalized introductions

• Private communications with logo and name displayed on the I³NYC website

