backup copy

mirror's edge
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete. 5” x 3” x 36” (tall, thin sculpture with full-height slot)
laboratory equipment
$650
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. expanded polystyrene, concrete, led light. 6.5” x 5.5” x 9.5” (luminary sculpture)
kitchen chair
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete. 6” x 6.5” x 19.5” (translucent mid-size sculpture, horizontal striations)
drek
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 30” x 28” x 28” (folded mesh, dripping polystyrene)
medical supplies
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist. (glowing boxes scattered across the wall)
artist's kitchen 1
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 36” x 72” (left-most panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
artist's kitchen 2
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 36” x 72” (middle panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
artist's kitchen 3
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 36” x 72” (right-most panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
flashbulbs
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist. (series of ethereal hanging pieces, strands of polystyrene below wire mesh)
swing set
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 36" x 53” x 22” (sweeping wire mesh with polystyrene throughout, hanging on a wire)
phonograph
$3,200
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 36” x 36” x 6” (square, set off of the wall, backlit)
washer and dryer
free
expanded polystyrene, wood. 20” x 96” x 5” (panel of expanded polystyrene layers, backlit, wood trim)
communicators _ window
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist. NFS (small compositions on gallery windows)
communicators _ denim
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist. 68” x 96” (grid of small compositions on hanging denim sheet)
fine portraits
$70
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. ***INDICATE THE ROW AND COLUMN OF YOUR SELECTED PORTRAIT (check that your selected portrait has not been purchased, indicated by a red sticker).. expanded polystyrene. 12” x 9.5” (grid of layered polystyrene compositions in expanded polystyrene frames)
dinner plates _ set of 5
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete. 7.5” x 1.5” x 4” (set of 5 linear concrete forms topped by polystyrene)
family _ set of 2
$850
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. concrete. 7.5” x 8” x 8” (set of two concrete forms with interconnected voids)
half slab
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete - this piece is able to be mounted on the wall. 12” x 12” x “1 (square concrete slab with inset polystyrene rectangle)
vulcan slab
free
concrete. 7” x 6.5” x 1.5” (concrete form with ovular voids on its surface)
fever dream
$700
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. expanded polystyrene, concrete. 8” x 5.5” x “1 (rectangular concrete slab with inset polystyrene rectangle)
foam cast gradient
free
plaster, tinted concrete. 13” x 17” (set of 4 pieces cast over expanded polystyrene forms)
a degree of alchemy
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh, commissionable - variations of this piece with custom text can be commissioned through the artist. 96” x 24” NFS (hanging polystyrene sheet with horizontal lines of ink)
emily's lamp
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 16” x 14” x 6” (swooping wire mesh form, on studio desk)
dye, solved
$475
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. expanded polystyrene, dyes. 16” x 20” (colorful piece framed on white surface)
toaster 1
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 17” x 21” (wire mesh rectangle floating within black frame)
toaster 2
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 17” x 21” (wire mesh rectangle floating within black frame)
sewing machine
$950
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE. expanded polystyrene. 28.5” x 40” (square framed on black surface)
model train kit
free
expanded polystyrene. 20” x 28.5” (rolling landscape-like expanded polystyrene surface)
radio 1
free
expanded polystyrene. 6” x 19.5” (left-most panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
radio 2
free
expanded polystyrene. 6” x 19.5” (center panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
radio 3
free
expanded polystyrene. 6” x 19.5” (right-most panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
test tubes 1
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes. 10” x 13” (left-most block of dyed polystyrene with gridded holes)
test tubes 2
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes. 9” x 12” (right-most block of dyed polystyrene with gridded holes)
apple corer
free
expanded polystyrene. 12” x 12” (2-piece composition mounted on black surface)
air fryer
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes. 18” x 24” (dyed piece oriented vertically on black surface)
chess pieces
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes. 20” x 30" (square dyed piece on rectangular black surface)
plant pot
free
expanded polystyrene. 20” x 24” (roughly square piece mounted on black surface)
cutlery
free
expanded polystyrene, wire, mesh. 19” x 25” (wire mesh mounted on black surface)
tool chest
free
expanded polystyrene. 18” x 24” (vertically oriented piece mounted on black surface)
crock pot
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 24” x 24” (hanging square wire mesh)
cookware
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh. 28” x 18” (irregular shape, hanging wire mesh)
tabletop minatures _ set of 3
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes. (set of 3 dyed polystyrene forms)

