backup copy

expanded polystyrene, concrete.
5” x 3” x 36”
(tall, thin sculpture with full-height slot)
laboratory equipment
$650
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
expanded polystyrene, concrete, led light.
6.5” x 5.5” x 9.5”
(luminary sculpture)
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
kitchen chair
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete.
6” x 6.5” x 19.5”
(translucent mid-size sculpture, horizontal striations)
drek
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
30” x 28” x 28”
(folded mesh, dripping polystyrene)
medical supplies
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist.
(glowing boxes scattered across the wall)
artist's kitchen 1
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
36” x 72”
(left-most panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
artist's kitchen 2
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
36” x 72”
(middle panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
artist's kitchen 3
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
36” x 72”
(right-most panel in a set of three along the back wall of the gallery)
flashbulbs
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist.
(series of ethereal hanging pieces, strands of polystyrene below wire mesh)
swing set
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
36" x 53” x 22”
(sweeping wire mesh with polystyrene throughout, hanging on a wire)
phonograph
$3,200
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
36” x 36” x 6”
(square, set off of the wall, backlit)
washer and dryer
free
expanded polystyrene, wood.
20” x 96” x 5”
(panel of expanded polystyrene layers, backlit, wood trim)
communicators _ window
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist.
NFS
(small compositions on gallery windows)
communicators _ denim
free
expanded polystyrene, installation - variations on this piece can be commissioned through the artist.
68” x 96”
(grid of small compositions on hanging denim sheet)
fine portraits
$70
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
***INDICATE THE ROW AND COLUMN OF YOUR SELECTED PORTRAIT (check that your selected portrait has not been purchased, indicated by a red sticker)..
expanded polystyrene.
12” x 9.5”
(grid of layered polystyrene compositions in expanded polystyrene frames)
dinner plates _ set of 5
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete.
7.5” x 1.5” x 4”
(set of 5 linear concrete forms topped by polystyrene)
family _ set of 2
$850
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
concrete.
7.5” x 8” x 8”
(set of two concrete forms with interconnected voids)
half slab
free
expanded polystyrene, concrete - this piece is able to be mounted on the wall.
12” x 12” x “1
(square concrete slab with inset polystyrene rectangle)
vulcan slab
free
concrete.
7” x 6.5” x 1.5”
(concrete form with ovular voids on its surface)
fever dream
$700
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
expanded polystyrene, concrete.
8” x 5.5” x “1
(rectangular concrete slab with inset polystyrene rectangle)
foam cast gradient
free
plaster, tinted concrete.
13” x 17”
(set of 4 pieces cast over expanded polystyrene forms)
a degree of alchemy
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh, commissionable - variations of this piece with custom text can be commissioned through the artist.
96” x 24”
NFS
(hanging polystyrene sheet with horizontal lines of ink)
emily's lamp
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
16” x 14” x 6”
(swooping wire mesh form, on studio desk)
dye, solved
$475
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
expanded polystyrene, dyes.
16” x 20”
(colorful piece framed on white surface)
toaster 1
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
17” x 21”
(wire mesh rectangle floating within black frame)
toaster 2
free
expanded polystyrene, wire mesh.
17” x 21”
(wire mesh rectangle floating within black frame)
sewing machine
$950
FIXED PRICE - BIDDING NOT AVAILABLE ON THIS PIECE.
expanded polystyrene.
28.5” x 40”
(square framed on black surface)
model train kit
free
expanded polystyrene.
20” x 28.5”
(rolling landscape-like expanded polystyrene surface)
radio 1
free
expanded polystyrene.
6” x 19.5”
(left-most panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
radio 2
free
expanded polystyrene.
6” x 19.5”
(center panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
radio 3
free
expanded polystyrene.
6” x 19.5”
(right-most panel of 3 vertically-arranged small expanded polystyrene compositions)
test tubes 1
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes.
10” x 13”
(left-most block of dyed polystyrene with gridded holes)
test tubes 2
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes.
9” x 12”
(right-most block of dyed polystyrene with gridded holes)
apple corer
free
expanded polystyrene.
12” x 12”
(2-piece composition mounted on black surface)
air fryer
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes.
18” x 24”
(dyed piece oriented vertically on black surface)
chess pieces
free
expanded polystyrene, dyes.
20” x 30"
(square dyed piece on rectangular black surface)
plant pot
free
expanded polystyrene.
20” x 24”
(roughly square piece mounted on black surface)
cutlery
free
expanded polystyrene, wire, mesh.
19” x 25”
(wire mesh mounted on black surface)
tool chest
free
expanded polystyrene.
18” x 24”
(vertically oriented piece mounted on black surface)
