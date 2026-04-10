CASA of Linn County

Hosted by

CASA of Linn County

About this event

Backyard BBQ Battle & Brews 26 Sponsorship

635 NE Water Ave

Albany, OR 97321, USA

Pit Boss
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Logo on all print advertisement and included in press release

Space for company booth or tent on site (10x10)

Logo and link on event website

Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media

Logo visibility at event entry points

6 event tickets and reserved table

Logo on event t-shirt

Opportunity for a company rep to be an official competition judge

Recognition from stage at event

Smokin' Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on all print advertisement and included in press release

Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media

Company banner on site

Logo and link on event website

Logo visibility at event entry points

4 event tickets

Logo on event t-shirt

Recognition from stage at event

Flamin' Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Business name on all print advertisement

Logo and link on event website

Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media

Business name on signage at event

2 event tickets

Recognition from stage at event

Large name on event t-shirt

Grillin' Sponsors
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Collective acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media

Logo and link on event website

Business name on signage at event

2 event tickets

Recognition from stage at event

Large name on event t-shirt

Cookin' Sponsor
$250

Collective acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media

Business name on signage at event

Recognition from stage at event

Large name on event t-shirt

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