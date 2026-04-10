Backyard BBQ Battle & Brews 26 Sponsorship

About this event
Logo on all print advertisement and included in press release
Space for company booth or tent on site (10x10)
Logo and link on event website
Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media
Logo visibility at event entry points
6 event tickets and reserved table
Logo on event t-shirt
Opportunity for a company rep to be an official competition judge
Recognition from stage at event
Logo on all print advertisement and included in press release
Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media
Company banner on site
Logo and link on event website
Logo visibility at event entry points
4 event tickets
Logo on event t-shirt
Recognition from stage at event
Business name on all print advertisement
Logo and link on event website
Individual acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media
Business name on signage at event
2 event tickets
Recognition from stage at event
Large name on event t-shirt
Collective acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media
Logo and link on event website
Business name on signage at event
2 event tickets
Recognition from stage at event
Large name on event t-shirt
Collective acknowledgement on CASA of Linn County social media
Business name on signage at event
Recognition from stage at event
Large name on event t-shirt
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