[KH & KN] Backyard Fun Class Basket

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Amazon link: https://a.co/d/022LDPTA
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096JVPMWB?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_8HSC4GP4P49SQ14N4ARY
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4WFHDW9?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BH21788FSG5DPQDQ9A18
Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0fplHFtY
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QMY2QW1?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_NDWSS8X5VMTQCBND7C8Y
Website link: https://www.costco.com/p/-/costco-shop-card/10024438?langId=-1
Costco has created another convenient way for members to pay for their purchases, a Costco Shop Card.
Costco Shop Card features include:
Neither Costco nor any of its affiliates are responsible for the use of the Costco Shop Card without your permission.
Costco Shop Card will immediately be void if Costco determined that it was at any time obtained illegally (including by fraud, theft, or other criminal act or failing to tender proper payment) or if it is altered or (if applicable) defaced.
Delivery to an incorrect but deliverable email or mailing address as provided by the purchaser is the responsibility of the purchaser.
Costco is not responsible for lost or stolen Costco Shop Card(s). If your Costco Shop Card is lost or stolen, and you have proof of purchase, Costco will issue a replacement for the current balance according to our records.
If you did not purchase the Costco Shop Card directly from Costco, the original issue value identified on the card may not reflect the actual balance, due to factors beyond the control of Costco (e.g. third party use).
Shop cards cannot be purchased using another Shop Card as payment.
Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!