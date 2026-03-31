[KH & KN] Backyard Fun Class Basket

Website link: https://www.costco.com/p/-/costco-shop-card/10024438?langId=-1

Costco has created another convenient way for members to pay for their purchases, a Costco Shop Card.

Costco Shop Card features include:

A convenient payment option in our warehouses and on Costco.com

Costco Shop Cards can be reloaded with value at any Costco Warehouse

Check Costco Shop Card balance online

Neither Costco nor any of its affiliates are responsible for the use of the Costco Shop Card without your permission.

Costco Shop Card will immediately be void if Costco determined that it was at any time obtained illegally (including by fraud, theft, or other criminal act or failing to tender proper payment) or if it is altered or (if applicable) defaced.

Delivery to an incorrect but deliverable email or mailing address as provided by the purchaser is the responsibility of the purchaser.

Costco is not responsible for lost or stolen Costco Shop Card(s). If your Costco Shop Card is lost or stolen, and you have proof of purchase, Costco will issue a replacement for the current balance according to our records.

If you did not purchase the Costco Shop Card directly from Costco, the original issue value identified on the card may not reflect the actual balance, due to factors beyond the control of Costco (e.g. third party use).

Shop cards cannot be purchased using another Shop Card as payment.