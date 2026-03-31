BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[KH & KN] Backyard Fun Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Outdoor Picnic Blanket Extra Large ($20.99 retail) item
Outdoor Picnic Blanket Extra Large ($20.99 retail) item
Outdoor Picnic Blanket Extra Large ($20.99 retail) item
Outdoor Picnic Blanket Extra Large ($20.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CPVHPFPT?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_2YC2K6DWRXXTVTWJJJV5_1&oas=true
  • 【80''*80'' Oversized for 4-6 Adults】Our Picnic blankets unfolded size is 80''x 80'', it’s large enough to fit for 6-8 adults for siting or 4 adults of lying, giving your children and pets a large area to play.
  • 【Waterproof & Machine Washable】Outdoor picnic blanket is super easy to clean due to its durable and waterproof backing, easily shake & wipe off dirt, mud, wet grass, and beach sand. And you could put it into washing machine to save your time and free both hands.
  • 【Soft and Durable with 3-Layers】The picnic blanket top layer is printed waterproof pongee, the middle layer is soft glue-free cotton, and the bottom layer is waterproof black Oxford cloth. Perfectly suitable for siting or lying on grass, beach, floor or any kindly of surface, giving you soft and comfortable feelings.
  • 【Easy to Fold & Lightweight】Large picnic blanket can shrink down to a very portable size of 15"L x 5"W x 5"H. It will not loose easily and take too much space. The weight of the mat is only 2.3lbs, you can fold it with simple steps, carry or store it anywhere you want.
  • 【Muit use & Gift- Outdoor】 picnic blankets can be used all year round, it can be used as beach blankets, playing mats, crawling mats and grass mats in different occasions, such as park, family picnics, camping, travel. Also, our picnic blanket is the best choice for gift giving.
Picnic Basket - Insulated Cooler ($25.99 retail) item
Picnic Basket - Insulated Cooler ($25.99 retail) item
Picnic Basket - Insulated Cooler ($25.99 retail) item
Picnic Basket - Insulated Cooler ($25.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/022LDPTA

  • Tri-layer Insulated Construction: Features a durable 600D Oxford exterior paired with 6mm pearl cotton padding and aluminum foil lining. This engineered layering system achieves dual-purpose rigidity. The interlocked materials prevent deformation during use yet allow smooth folding into 4-inch flat storage within seconds.
  • Compact Yet Roomy Dimensions：When open, the basket measures 15" wide x 9.5" deep x 9.8" high, offering plenty of space for your essentials. Its thoughtful design balances portability and functionality, making it a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.
  • Fully Insulated & Leak-Proof Design：This high-quality picnic basket features a fully insulated interior, keeping your food and drinks hot or cold for hours. The zipped closure ensures temperature control, while the easy-to-clean lining makes maintenance a breeze.
  • Durable & Spacious Construction：Built with rugged polyester canvas and a sturdy sewn-in aluminum frame, this basket is both tough and stylish. The padded handles provide comfort, and it can carry up to 65 lbs. Plus, it folds flat for compact storage, saving space when not in use.
  • Perfect for Any Occasion：Whether you're heading to a picnic, outdoor concert, sporting event, or market, this versatile basket is your ideal companion. Its spacious design and durable build make it suitable for all your outdoor adventures.
Water Guns for Kids ($17.98 retail) item
Water Guns for Kids ($17.98 retail) item
Water Guns for Kids ($17.98 retail) item
Water Guns for Kids ($17.98 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096JVPMWB?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_8HSC4GP4P49SQ14N4ARY

  • 2 Pack Large Size: This squirt gun Measures 14''* 7''. Hold up to 33.8 fl.oz (1000CC) Water. Suitable for 6 year old and up.
  • High-quality ABS Materials: Tested for Safety and Durability, also without any sharp edges. The only thing to be careful about is not getting shot.
  • Easy To Play: Easy to Fill, Easy to Fire! Just Pump to Shoot, up to 45 feet. This water gun is suitable for young and old!
  • Perfect for Summer Water Game: Take your water guns to the swimming pool, Lawn, yard or beach start a water fight.
  • Create unforgettable summer memories! This water gun kit delivers refreshing fun for kids and adults alike, ideal for family bonding and outdoor parties
Kids Basketball Set ($37.99 retail) item
Kids Basketball Set ($37.99 retail) item
Kids Basketball Set ($37.99 retail) item
Kids Basketball Set ($37.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/01Q7RcqF
  • Summer Pool Toy Set - Kids basketball set comes included 1 Basketball Hoops, 12 rings, 4 basketballs and ball pump. Perfect Pool Games Water Basketball Toy for kids, adults and family party!
  • Multiple game play - Take the excitement of basketball to the pool, enjoy the thrill of dunking by the pool, kids can play shooting and ring games at the same time, or you can practice shooting skills indoors. Basketball toys outdoor summer pool water game family party gift for 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Year Old Boy Girl.
  • High Quality - Basketball hoop is made of durable material, ensure a safe and sturdy playing experience. Easy to assemble and storage, no tools required, you can easily complete the assembly and play immediately! whether indoors or outdoors.
  • Great Summer Pool Games for Everyone - Basketball hoop can make more fun to your friends and family. It also exercises your child's hand-eye coordination, develops their fine motor skills, and enhance kids' interest in sports. Ideal for your summer pool games, pool toys, pool days and pool parties.
  • Ideal Summer Gifts for Kids and Adults - This basketball hoop can not only be regarded as pool toy, but also as an indoor basketball hoop, delivering hours of entertainment. Perfect summer toys set for backyard games, summer themed parties, family gatherings, birthday, indoor, outside.
Walkie Talkies for Kids ($29.99 retail) item
Walkie Talkies for Kids ($29.99 retail) item
Walkie Talkies for Kids ($29.99 retail) item
Walkie Talkies for Kids ($29.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RWVTHQH?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_EY1QYYRVZGTN0ZWC556K
  • [Perfect Easter Gifts for Kids]: Ideal birthday holiday gifts and valentines day gifts presents for toddlers and kids age 3-8, helping reduce screen time and boost face-to-face fun.
  • [Clear Calls]: Advanced noise reduction and 3km range ensure crisp sound, perfect for toddlers, kids ages 4-8 5-7, and great for indoor outdoor camping play group games.
  • [Safe & Durable]: Meets US ASTM F963 standards, made with non-toxic ABS. Survives 1.5m drops, safe for 3-5, 6-8, 8-10 yr old children.
  • [Ergonomic Design]: Each walkie talkie weighs only 90g, with an ergonomic shape that fits comfortably in the hands of three four five six yr old kids, easy push-to-talk for all ages 3-8.
  • [Holiday/Easter Gift]: Perfect for 3-12yr boys/girls, 4-5, 4-6, 8-10 yr olds—great Kids Easter basket stuffers for indoor outdoor camping and play group activities.
  • [Easy to Use]: Large buttons and one-key call design make it simple for 3-5, 4-6, 5-7, 6-8 yr olds to operate, building communication skills for playtime.
Bubble Machine Dinosaur ($24.99 retail) item
Bubble Machine Dinosaur ($24.99 retail) item
Bubble Machine Dinosaur ($24.99 retail) item
Bubble Machine Dinosaur ($24.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08S3B1VBF?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_8C6DGNADAAEEZED68DH6
  • Dinosaur-looking Bubble Blower:This bubble toy set includes two bubble guns featuring cute and friendly dinosaur designs that are sure to capture the imagination of children. The unique design sets them apart from other bubble guns, making them fun and special toys to play with. Each bubble blower can produce more than 1000 colorful bubbles per minute, creating both huge and small bubbles at the same time
  • Kids-friendly ABS material:These bubble blowers are made from safe ABS material, ensuring they are safe bubble toys for your kids and pets. They have no sharp edges or bad smells, eliminating worries about kids' finger injuries. Kids can safely carry them around and enjoy chasing bubbles. Additionally, they are lightweight and portable, perfect for taking on trips and outings
  • Easy to Use Bubble Machine:To use these bubble guns, simply pop in 2 AA batteries (Not included), immerse the bubble wand in the dish filled with solution, and press the pistol to create bunches of colorful bubbles. These bubble guns are capable of blowing out a variety of bubble sizes, allowing kids to enjoy bubbles of all shapes and sizes
  • Long-lasting Output of Bubbles:The motors are designed to be quiet and smooth, allowing kids to enjoy blowing bubbles without disturbing others. The smooth motor ensures that the bubbles come out in a steady stream, producing more than 1000 colorful bubbles per minute, adding to the fun and entertainment of using the product
  • Perfect Bubble Blower Gift for Kids:This adorable dinosaur bubble blower is easy hold by hand for kids, and the long-lasting output of bubbles will bring more fun for your kids age 3 4 5 6 7 8+Years Old for themed Party;Activity;Ceremony; Carnival;Birthday Parties;Easter Basket Stuffers;Party Favors;Camping Trips; Halloween;Weddings;School Classroom;Outdoor Water Toy Game Activities;Beach;Pack;Backyard Bubble Party and More
50 Pcs Sidewalk Chalk ($12.99 retail) item
50 Pcs Sidewalk Chalk ($12.99 retail) item
50 Pcs Sidewalk Chalk ($12.99 retail) item
50 Pcs Sidewalk Chalk ($12.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0gAQYRbg
  • JUMBO SIDEWALK CHALK: Fifty (50) 4” long by 1” thick jumbo chalk pieces, kids have everything they need to make awesome sidewalk displays, play epic games of hopscotch, and more.
  • MULTICOLOR BULK CHALK SET: This dustless chalk includes plain colors (pink, blue, red, white, purple, green, yellow, orange), and fun outer patterns like stripes, dots and marbled designs
  • OUTDOOR FUN: Ideal for outdoor play, washable from concrete/pavement for fresh creations. Stored in a portable bucket, perfect for park, school, and adventures.
  • SAFE & NON-TOXIC: Certified ASTM-D4236 for non-toxicity. Free from most common allergens Latex, Dairy & Casein, Egg, Gluten, Peanut & Tree Nut or Soy.
  • WASHABLE: Effortlessly remove our chalk from concrete, pavement, or driveway surfaces, ensuring quick cleanup when art is done.
16Pcs Reusable Water Bomb Balloons ($36.99 retail) item
16Pcs Reusable Water Bomb Balloons ($36.99 retail) item
16Pcs Reusable Water Bomb Balloons ($36.99 retail) item
16Pcs Reusable Water Bomb Balloons ($36.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B4WFHDW9?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_BH21788FSG5DPQDQ9A18

  • Unique Design: This reusable water bomb balloon has a magnetic technology and silicone material for durability and longevity.
  • Fun Outdoor Use: Perfect for pool parties, beach days, and outdoor activities with friends and family.
  • Easy to Fill and Use: Simply fill with water and the balloon will automatically open when squeezed or collided.
  • Mesh Bag for Storage: Comes with an extra sturdy mesh bag for easy storage and portability.
  • Great Gift Idea: Suitable for children, adults, and groups for summer fun and memorable experiences.
Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound ($29.99 retail) item
Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound ($29.99 retail) item
Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound ($29.99 retail) item
Bluetooth Speaker with HD Sound ($29.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0fplHFtY

  • [Immersive Sound Experience & Dual Connectivity] Experience unparalleled sound quality with this wireless Bluetooth speaker's 2 drivers and advanced technology that delivers powerful, well-balanced sound with minimal distortion. Connect two speakers together to create an immersive stereo sound experience and fill any room with powerful sound. Perfect for gaming, music, and movie playback
  • [Tough & Weather-Resistant] Engineered to handle rough use and adverse weather conditions, this speaker features a durable design and an IPX5 rating for protection against water splashes and spills. It's an ideal choice for outdoor events, and is perfect for use at parties, at the pool, on the beach, while camping or hiking, and more
  • [Long-lasting Playtime & Extended Bluetooth Connectivity] Experience extended playtime with up to 20 hours(50% Vol and light off) per charge and extended wireless range with Bluetooth 5.3, reaching up to 33 feet from your device. The multicolor lights on the speaker can also be turned off with a simple button press to save the battery and adapt to your needs. Keep in mind that the actual playtime can vary depending on volume level, audio content, and usage
  • [Vibrant Light Effects] Bring a new level of excitement to your party with the dynamic multi-color light show that syncs to the beat of the music, you can easily customize the light effects to suit your preference by simply pressing the Light button. Make any gathering more memorable with these visually stunning light effects that will elevate the atmosphere
  • [Everything You Need] The package includes 1 waterproof Bluetooth speaker (Item Dimensions D x W x H: 7.87"D x 2.76"W x 2.81"H, Weight: 1.28lb), 1 Type-C charging cable, and a quick start guide, all backed by lifetime technical support. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free phone calls and you can also play music from other devices using the AUX jack (not included). It's a perfect gift for men and women. It is also suitable as white elephant gifts for adult, stocking stuffers for men and women, Christmas gifts,birthday gifts, mothers day gifts,fathers day gifts,Valentine's Day,mens gifts,and various anniversary gifts for him.
100% Mineral Kids Sunscreen Lotion ($16.99 retail) item
100% Mineral Kids Sunscreen Lotion ($16.99 retail) item
100% Mineral Kids Sunscreen Lotion ($16.99 retail) item
100% Mineral Kids Sunscreen Lotion ($16.99 retail)
Free

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QMY2QW1?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_NDWSS8X5VMTQCBND7C8Y

  • PEDIATRICIAN TESTED and gentle enough for even the most delicate skin — Banana Boat sunscreen is sun protection that families can trust for their little ones
  • MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF 50+ — This kids sunscreen was granted the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance
  • TEAR-FREE, STING-FREE — Easy-to-rub-in sunscreen lotion that provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
  • LIGHTWEIGHT & NON-GREASY — This kids mineral sunscreen is made without added parabens and has no added oils or fragrances, making it perfect for everyday fun
  • FREE FROM oxybenzone and octinoxate
$50 Costco Shop Card ($50.00 retail) item
$50 Costco Shop Card ($50.00 retail)
$5

Website link: https://www.costco.com/p/-/costco-shop-card/10024438?langId=-1

Costco has created another convenient way for members to pay for their purchases, a Costco Shop Card.

Costco Shop Card features include:

  • A convenient payment option in our warehouses and on Costco.com
  • Costco Shop Cards can be reloaded with value at any Costco Warehouse
  • Check Costco Shop Card balance online

 

Neither Costco nor any of its affiliates are responsible for the use of the Costco Shop Card without your permission.

Costco Shop Card will immediately be void if Costco determined that it was at any time obtained illegally (including by fraud, theft, or other criminal act or failing to tender proper payment) or if it is altered or (if applicable) defaced.

Delivery to an incorrect but deliverable email or mailing address as provided by the purchaser is the responsibility of the purchaser.

Costco is not responsible for lost or stolen Costco Shop Card(s). If your Costco Shop Card is lost or stolen, and you have proof of purchase, Costco will issue a replacement for the current balance according to our records.

If you did not purchase the Costco Shop Card directly from Costco, the original issue value identified on the card may not reflect the actual balance, due to factors beyond the control of Costco (e.g. third party use).

Shop cards cannot be purchased using another Shop Card as payment.

Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!