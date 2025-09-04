Barberton Area Community Ministries

Hosted by

Barberton Area Community Ministries

About this event

BACM Bingo

1263 Shannon Ave

Barberton, OH 44203, USA

Admission Dinner & Bingo
$30

Ticket includes Leach's Meats & Sweet dinner served from 5-6pm and 10 games of bingo sheets.

4 Reserved Seats, Dinner & Bingo
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes Leach's Meats & Sweet dinner served from 5-6pm and 10 games of bingo sheets. A half table with 4 seats will be reserved for you. See the Bingo Section of BACM.org for layout details in October.

8 Reserved Seats, Dinner & Bingo
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ticket includes Leach's Meats & Sweet dinner served from 5-6pm and 10 games of bingo sheets. A table with 8 seats will be reserved for you. See the Bingo Section of BACM.org for layout details in October.

Add a donation for Barberton Area Community Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!