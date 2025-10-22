Listos Preschool and Childcare

Hosted by

Listos Preschool and Childcare

About this event

Bad Bunny Brunch

1503 2nd Ave NE

Rochester MN

Individual admission
$40

Enjoy the full brunch, program with access to all main activities. Cash bar and fundraising auction

Table for 8
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table to enjoy the full brunch, program with access to all main activities. Cash bar and fundraising auction

Children's play place
$20

Children of the brunch participants ages 3 - 10 can enjoy lunch, activities in a designated, supervised activity area.

Children's play place
$8

Additional sibling for kids' activities, includes lunch and activities in a designated, supervised activity area. Must be sibling of a registered child.

Add a donation for Listos Preschool and Childcare

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!