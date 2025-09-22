bad rascals

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bad rascals

About the memberships

BAD RASCALS - memberships

BAD RASCALs - artisan membership
$75

Valid until March 22, 2027

Membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing vendors to register in all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additional fees may be incurred depending on cost of the venue. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings!

BAD RASCALS - partisan membership
$50

Valid until March 22, 2027

Membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing access to all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings!

BADDEST RASCAL
$100

Valid until March 22, 2027

BADDEST membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing access to all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings! Freebies, too! & the heartwarming feeling of promoting local arts!

Lil' Baddie
$25

Valid until March 22, 2027

Every bit makes a difference, truly. Get that heartwarming feeling of promoting local arts!

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