BAD RASCALS - memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 22, 2027
Membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing vendors to register in all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additional fees may be incurred depending on cost of the venue. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings!
Valid until March 22, 2027
Membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing access to all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings!
Valid until March 22, 2027
BADDEST membership gives access to BAD RASCALS events, allowing access to all events hosted by BAD RASCALS. Additionally, you get a front row seat to all upcoming events & happenings! Freebies, too! & the heartwarming feeling of promoting local arts!
Valid until March 22, 2027
Every bit makes a difference, truly. Get that heartwarming feeling of promoting local arts!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!