Badass Art Woman Awards 2026

About this event
($46,400 tax-deductible). Includes VIP table for twelve (12)
($21,400 tax-deductible). Includes Premiere table for twelve (12)
($12,000 tax-deductible). Includes Prime table for ten (10)
($7,600 tax-deductible). Includes Table for eight (8)
($2,600 tax-deductible). Includes Half-Table for four (4) guests
($1200 tax-deductible). Includes One (1) priority dinner seat for one and an invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception" at 6:30 pm
($450 tax-deductible). Includes One (1) dinner seat for one
Underwrite an artist’s seat and receive a digital shoutout
Attendance for one (1) to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception” from 6:30 - 7:30 pm
Late-night celebration for two (2) with dancing, dessert, and a PES DJ/performance.
$
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