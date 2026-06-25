White text spelling "2026 BADASS ART WOMAN AWARDS" is set against a dark blue to black gradient background with scattered white stars.
Project for Empty Space, Inc

Hosted by

Project for Empty Space, Inc

About this event

Badass Art Woman Awards 2026

172 Norfolk St

New York, NY 10002, USA

Cultural Catalyst Table
$50,000

($46,400 tax-deductible). Includes VIP table for twelve (12)

  • VIP table for twelve (12)
  • Name an Annual PES Artist Residency Fellowship in honor of a person or org of your choice
  • Limited edition piece specially created for this year’s BAWA
  • Behind-the-scenes Walkthrough of a PES exhibition at PES FUTURES (NYC) or at PES (Newark) with Co-Directors/Curators and Artists
  • Artist In Residence Limited Edition Print (your choice of nine editions)
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception"
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration
  • VIP recognition in all BAWA 2026 event-related digital and printed materials, including Step & Repeat, BAWA invitation, Gala Program, Gala screens
  • Sponsoring 4 Artists’ Tickets
  • Special acknowledgment in the 2026 Annual Report
Creative Force Table
$25,000

($21,400 tax-deductible). Includes Premiere table for twelve (12)

  • Premiere table for twelve (12)
  • Limited edition piece specially created for this year’s BAWA
  • Behind-the-scenes Walkthrough of a PES exhibition at PES FUTURES (NYC) or at PES (Newark) with Co-Directors/Curators and Artists
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception"
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration
  • Premiere recognition from podium and in all BAWA 2026 event-related digital and printed materials, including Step & Repeat, BAWA invitation, Gala Program, Gala screens
  • Sponsoring 2 Artists’ Tickets
  • Special acknowledgment in the 2026 Annual Report
Leaders Circle Table
$15,000

($12,000 tax-deductible). Includes Prime table for ten (10)

  • Prime table for ten (10)
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception"
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration
  • Special recognition from podium and in all BAWA 2026 event-related digital and printed materials, including BAWA invitation, Gala Program, Gala screens
Constellation Table
$12,000

($7,600 tax-deductible). Includes Table for eight (8)

  • Table for eight (8)
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception"
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration
  • Recognition in all BAWA 2026 event-related digital and printed materials, including BAWA invitation, Gala Program, Gala screens
Stardust Half-Table
$6,000

 ($2,600 tax-deductible). Includes Half-Table for four (4) guests

  • Half-Table for four (4) guests
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception"
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration 
  • Recognition in all BAWA 2026 event-related digital and printed materials, including BAWA invitation, Gala Program, Gala screens
VIP Guest of Honor Ticket
$1,500

($1200 tax-deductible). Includes One (1) priority dinner seat for one and an invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception" at 6:30 pm

  • One (1) priority dinner seat for one
  • Invitation to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception" at 6:30 pm
  • Includes the After Party late-night celebration
Gala Guest Ticket
$750

($450 tax-deductible). Includes One (1) dinner seat for one

  • One (1) dinner seat for one
  • Includes access to the After Party late-night celebration
Sponsor an Artist Ticket
$300

Underwrite an artist’s seat and receive a digital shoutout

Cocktail Hour Ticket
$200

Attendance for one (1) to “The Constellation VIP Cocktail Reception” from 6:30 - 7:30 pm

After-Party Ticket (2 Guests)
$175

Late-night celebration for two (2) with dancing, dessert, and a PES DJ/performance.

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