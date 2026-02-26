Badass Bulldog Rescue Spring Raffles

Each ticket gets you one chance to win this adorable English Bulldog Decanter filled with some equally awesome Bourbon.





When you want the world’s best Doggone Good Bourbon experience, you go to Kentucky. It’s that simple. Mascota 100 Proof, 5 Year Aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is distilled in Danville, Kentucky, and our extraordinary liquid contains a mash bill of 64 percent corn, 24 percent wheat and 12 percent malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. This is one of the highest ratios of wheat used in a Bourbon made in Kentucky, and is sure to please the most discerning bourbon aficionado, as we wouldn’t have it any other way! Delicious neat or in a wide variety of cocktails.

MASCOTA FLAVOR PROFILE

• Color: Rich, unfiltered deep amber

Nose: Sweet vanilla and charred oak

Taste: Caramel and vanilla, leading to a cordial meeting of oak, cinnamon, and blood orange with a palate-coating mouthfeel

Finish: Long and sweet, with a finish of oak spices, toffee, and dark fruits



