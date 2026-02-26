Badass Bulldog Rescue Spring Raffles

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Each ticket gets you one chance to win this adorable English Bulldog Decanter filled with some equally awesome Bourbon.
When you want the world’s best Doggone Good Bourbon experience, you go to Kentucky. It’s that simple. Mascota 100 Proof, 5 Year Aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is distilled in Danville, Kentucky, and our extraordinary liquid contains a mash bill of 64 percent corn, 24 percent wheat and 12 percent malted barley using proprietary yeast strains. This is one of the highest ratios of wheat used in a Bourbon made in Kentucky, and is sure to please the most discerning bourbon aficionado, as we wouldn’t have it any other way! Delicious neat or in a wide variety of cocktails.
MASCOTA FLAVOR PROFILE
• Color: Rich, unfiltered deep amber
Mascota Tequila Blanco is made from the finest 100% blue weber agave, is twice distilled and then given a unique micro-oxygenation process that injects tiny air bubbles into the agave distillate, which further purifies its clean, rich flavor. The liquid is unaged and bottled immediately after distillation to capture the natural essence of the agave and the land in which it was grown. Mascota Tequila Blanco is additive free and distilled to the highest standards.
Tasting Notes A crystal clear, light premium spirit. Rich flavorful taste of baked agave, clean, balanced taste, and offers a warm and spicy flavor with herbal notes. An excellent tequila to be enjoyed neat or mixed in cocktails.
Of special note, our little Mascota Blanco Pup's name is “Winston” in honor of Winston Churchill, who was a British military leader and statesman, twice named prime minister of Great Britain. Winston Churchill earned the nickname the “British Bulldog" due to his tenacious and determined personality. The "Bulldog" Breed is often associated with qualities such as courage, persistence, and a refusal to back down, which also were characteristics attributed to Churchill.
Beautiful 14kt gold Diamond Engagement ring valued at $695 - size 9. Details in the pictures
The winner gets a $100 submarine house gift certificate and a 750 ml bottle of Johnny Walker Blue " year of the horse" bottle.
Here is your chance to win $100 in Ohio State lottery scratchies! We promise, we didn't scratch them yet!
Win a packed FULL basket of some of Kash's favorite things to share with your pup. For you, there will be a super soft blanket and a FIGHT LIKE KASH T shirt. For them... stuffies, puzzles and so much more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!