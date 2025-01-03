Badge Shop

Book Lovers Badge item
Book Lovers Badge
$9.50

For participating in at least 1 Virtual Book Club meeting in 2025 you will earn this Book Lovers badge.
Badge size: 3.45 x 3.87 (inches)
Badge Pass holders will receive a code for a $5 discount!

Learn With Me! Badge item
Learn With Me! Badge
$1

See Details for earning this badge here:
<a href="https://shorturl.at/IM7bj" target="_blank">Learn With Me! Details</a>

Craft With Me! Badge item
Craft With Me! Badge
$1

See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/BZUae" target="_blank">Craft With Me! Details</a>

Cook With Me! Badge item
Cook With Me! Badge
$1

See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/lszYT" target="_blank">Cook With Me! Details</a>

Bake With Me! Badge item
Bake With Me! Badge
$1

See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/fUEbp" target="_blank">Bake With Me! Details</a>

Fairy Garden Badge item
Fairy Garden Badge
$1

Earn this badge by making a magical Fairy Garden

Magical Spell Jar workshop Badge item
Magical Spell Jar workshop Badge
$4.25

Earn this badge by participating in the Magical Spell Jar workshop 7/25

Shenandoah Float Trip Badge item
Shenandoah Float Trip Badge
$1

Earn this badge by attending the Shenandoah River Tubing adventure 8/23

Summer Bucket List Challenge Badge item
Summer Bucket List Challenge Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Summer Bucket List challenge June 1 through August 31

Summer Bucket List Challenge Item Badge item
Summer Bucket List Challenge Item Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Summer Bucket List challenge June 1 through August 31

For every 10 activities completed (rounded up), you’ll earn a cute Butterfly Badge to celebrate your progress!

Autumn Paint Night Badge item
Autumn Paint Night Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Autumn Paint Night 9/26

September Doodle a Day Badge item
September Doodle a Day Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in any of the September Doodle a Day prompts.


See Facebook Group for daily prompts

Cozy Halloween Party Badge item
Cozy Halloween Party Badge
$1

Earn this fun Halloween Party badge by attending the Sister Scouts Cozy Halloween Party 10/31

Perimenopause Unplugged: Let’s Talk! Badge item
Perimenopause Unplugged: Let’s Talk! Badge
$9

Earn by participating in the Perimenopause Unplugged: Let’s Talk! on 11/4


Why is this badge more expensive than the others?

This is a specialty badge, so we had to order from a creator rather than our usual badge sources.

Removing the Mystery from Charcuterie Badge item
Removing the Mystery from Charcuterie Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Removing the Mystery from Charcuterie - Partners Welcome event on 11/21

Autumn Bucket List Challenge item
Autumn Bucket List Challenge
$1

Fall Bucket List Challenge Badge — earned just for participating!

Symbols of Autumn (Bucket List Challenge) item
Symbols of Autumn (Bucket List Challenge)
$1

Symbols of Autumn — Earn one for every 10 items you completed (rounded up to the nearest 10). Show off those accomplishments!


**Selected randomly**

2nd Annual Holly Jolly Potluck Party Badge item
2nd Annual Holly Jolly Potluck Party Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the 2nd Annual Holly Jolly Potluck Party on 12/19

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing