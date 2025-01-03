Badge Shop

For participating in at least 1 Virtual Book Club meeting in 2025 you will earn this Book Lovers badge.
Badge size: 3.45 x 3.87 (inches)
Badge Pass holders will receive a code for a $5 discount!
See Details for earning this badge here:
<a href="https://shorturl.at/IM7bj" target="_blank">Learn With Me! Details</a>
See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/BZUae" target="_blank">Craft With Me! Details</a>
See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/lszYT" target="_blank">Cook With Me! Details</a>
See details for earning this badge here: <a href="https://shorturl.at/fUEbp" target="_blank">Bake With Me! Details</a>
Earn this badge by making a magical Fairy Garden
Earn this badge by participating in the Magical Spell Jar workshop 7/25
Earn this badge by attending the Shenandoah River Tubing adventure 8/23
Earn this badge by participating in the Summer Bucket List challenge June 1 through August 31
Earn this badge by participating in the Summer Bucket List challenge June 1 through August 31
For every 10 activities completed (rounded up), you’ll earn a cute Butterfly Badge to celebrate your progress!
Earn this badge by participating in the Autumn Paint Night 9/26
Earn this badge by participating in any of the September Doodle a Day prompts.
See Facebook Group for daily prompts
Earn this fun Halloween Party badge by attending the Sister Scouts Cozy Halloween Party 10/31
Earn by participating in the Perimenopause Unplugged: Let’s Talk! on 11/4
Why is this badge more expensive than the others?
This is a specialty badge, so we had to order from a creator rather than our usual badge sources.
Earn this badge by participating in the Removing the Mystery from Charcuterie - Partners Welcome event on 11/21
Fall Bucket List Challenge Badge — earned just for participating!
Symbols of Autumn — Earn one for every 10 items you completed (rounded up to the nearest 10). Show off those accomplishments!
**Selected randomly**
Earn this badge by participating in the 2nd Annual Holly Jolly Potluck Party on 12/19
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing