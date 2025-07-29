Badger Buddies 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
🎽 Official Badger Buddy Jersey - Show your team spirit in style!
🌭 Free Concessions at Every Home Game - Enjoy a hotdog, soda, and chips on us at each home game
🎟️ Free Entry to All Games - Exclusive to Badger Buddies only
👕 Badger Buddies T-Shirt - WHILE SUPPLIES LAST (LIMITED SIZES LEFT)
⭐ VIP Tunnel Experience - Meet and greet the players in the tunnel before every game
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!