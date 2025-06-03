Badger Football's Fiesta Dinner

39800 Rd 425B

Oakhurst, CA 93644, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event for 1, dinner for 1, and two drink tickets.

Table Sponsor
$600

Grants entry to the event for 8 people, dinner for 8, 10 drink tickets, a bucket of beer on the table, one gun raffle ticket, business name on table, and a Badger sign to display at your home or business.

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Grants entry to the event for 16 people, dinner for 16 people, 20 drink tickets, a bucket of beer on each table, two gun raffle tickets, business name on table, a Badger sign to display at your home or business, and a personalized banner with your company name to be displayed above the stage at the dinner (then proudly displayed at Raupp Field)

Add a donation for Badger Blue Boosters

$

