Indiana AIDS Fund, Inc

Hosted by

Indiana AIDS Fund, Inc

About this event

Bag Lady Bus Tour 2026

231 E 16th St

Indianapolis, IN 46202, USA

Early Registration - Bag Lady Bus Tour
$45
Available until Jul 31

Early Registration - Bag Lady Bus Tour - NOW until 11:59 p.m. July 31, 2026 - click on More Details to learn more about the event

Bag Lady Bus Tour Registration - August Pricing
$55
Available until Sep 19

Bag Lady Bus Tour Registration August 1, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. September 19th - click on More Details to learn more about the event

Bag Lady Bus Tour Registration - Standard Pricing
$65
Available until Oct 3

Bag Lady Bus Tour Registration September 20, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. October 3rd - click on More Details to learn more about the event

Add a donation for Indiana AIDS Fund, Inc

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