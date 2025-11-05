Sales closed

BAGA Consular Event November 2025

6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr

Austin, TX 78752, USA

Add a donation for Bangladesh Association Of Greater Austin

$

No Visa Required (NVR) - 9:45AM to 10:45AM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

No Visa Required (NVR) - 10:45AM to 11:45AM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

No Visa Required (NVR) - 12:30PM to 1:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

No Visa Required (NVR) - 1:30PM to 2:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

No Visa Required (NVR) - 2:30PM to 3:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

No Visa Required (NVR) - 3:30PM to 4:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/No-VIsa-Required--NVR-

Biometric for E-Passport - 9:45AM to 10:45AM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Biometric for E-Passport - 10:45AM to 11:45AM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Biometric for E-Passport - 12:30PM to 1:30PM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Biometric for E-Passport - 1:30PM to 2:30PM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Biometric for E-Passport - 2:30PM to 3:30PM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Biometric for E-Passport - 3:30PM to 4:30PM Timeslot
Free

Please note that E-passport application has to be completed online and printout has to be brought. See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/E-passport

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 9:45AM to 10:45AM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 10:45AM to 11:45AM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 12:30PM to 1:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 1:30PM to 2:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 2:30PM to 3:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Attestation/Power of Attorney - 3:30PM to 4:30PM Timeslot
Free

See more info at: https://washington.mofa.gov.bd/en/site/page/Endorsements,-Attestations--and-Power-of-Attorney

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!