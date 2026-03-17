Bags and Bunco 26'

Included with your WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.





Your ticket includes:

✨ Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals

🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag

🍸 Two drink tickets to keep the conversations flowing

🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners





Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨