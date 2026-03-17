Bags and Bunco 26'

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About this event
Covington, WA 98042, USA | Community Room
Included with your WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.
Your ticket includes:
✨ Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 Two drink tickets to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners
Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨
Included with your Future WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.
Your ticket includes:
✨ Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 One drink ticket to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners
Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨
Included with your Strategic Partner WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.
Your ticket includes:
✨ Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 Two drink tickets to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners
Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨
Included with your Future WCR SP Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.
Your ticket includes:
✨ Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 One drink ticket to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners
Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨
🎟 One bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted handbag
🎟 FIVE bag raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted handbag
Take center stage as the Presenting Sponsor of our Bags & Bunco FUNdraiser! This exclusive sponsorship (only one available) places your brand front and center for an evening of networking, fun, and industry impact.
Includes:
✨ Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of Bags & Bunco
🎟 Two event entries (everything included as listed above)
🎲 Starting at Table 1 — the head table of the Bunco action
👛 Brand visibility in event promotions and at the event
🤝 Direct networking with REALTORS® and industry leaders
Sponsor the table where the action happens! (Limit 2)
Includes:
🎲 Logo signage at Bunco tables
📣 Recognition during gameplay
🎟 Two event entries (everything included as listed above)
👛 Brand visibility in event promotions and at the event
🤝 Direct networking with REALTORS® and industry leaders
Keep the conversations flowing while highlighting your brand.
Includes:
🍹 Logo displayed at drink station/bar
📣 Recognition during event announcements
🎟 One event entry (everything included as listed above)
Provide one of the coveted bags, coolers, backpacks, etc. to be featured in the drawing! (value should be between $250-$500; including the contents)
Includes:
🎟 One event entry (everything included as listed above)
👛 Your name/logo displayed with the sponsored bag
📣 Recognition when the bag winner is announced
🤝 Networking with attendees
Promote your business to every attendee.
Includes:
🎁 Opportunity to include 75 branded items in the attendee swag bags
🤝 Direct exposure to all event guests
Sponsor must provide 75 items for distribution in swag bag.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!