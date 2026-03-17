South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

Hosted by

South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

About this event

Bags and Bunco 26'

16720 SE 271st St

Covington, WA 98042, USA | Community Room

WCR Member
$50

Included with your WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.


Your ticket includes:
Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 Two drink tickets to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners


Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨

Future WCR Member
$70

Included with your Future WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.


Your ticket includes:
Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 One drink ticket to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners


Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨

WCR Strategic Partner
$50

Included with your Strategic Partner WCR Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.


Your ticket includes:
Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 Two drink tickets to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners


Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨

Future WCR Strategic Partner
$70

Included with your Future WCR SP Member Ticket 👛🎲 is more than just entry — it’s your opportunity to enjoy an evening designed for connection, fun, and a little bit of luck.


Your ticket includes:
Dinner to enjoy while connecting with fellow industry professionals
🎟 One exclusive bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted bag
🍸 One drink ticket to keep the conversations flowing
🤝 Unlimited networking with REALTORS® and industry partners


Come ready to roll the dice, expand your circle, and maybe even take home the bag everyone is talking about. 👜✨

🎟 One bag raffle ticket
$25

🎟 One bag raffle ticket for a chance to win a coveted handbag

🎟 Five bag raffle tickets
$100

🎟 FIVE bag raffle tickets for a chance to win a coveted handbag

🎲👛 Bags & Bunco Presenting Sponsor – Exclusive Opportunity
$500

👛🎲 Bags & Bunco Presenting Sponsor — Exclusive Opportunity

Take center stage as the Presenting Sponsor of our Bags & Bunco FUNdraiser! This exclusive sponsorship (only one available) places your brand front and center for an evening of networking, fun, and industry impact.


Includes:
✨ Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of Bags & Bunco
🎟 Two event entries (everything included as listed above)
🎲 Starting at Table 1 — the head table of the Bunco action
👛 Brand visibility in event promotions and at the event
🤝 Direct networking with REALTORS® and industry leaders

🎲 Bunco Table Sponsor
$250

Sponsor the table where the action happens! (Limit 2)


Includes:
🎲 Logo signage at Bunco tables
📣 Recognition during gameplay
🎟 Two event entries (everything included as listed above)

👛 Brand visibility in event promotions and at the event

🤝 Direct networking with REALTORS® and industry leaders

🍸 Sip & Social Drink Sponsor
$150

Keep the conversations flowing while highlighting your brand.


Includes:
🍹 Logo displayed at drink station/bar
📣 Recognition during event announcements
🎟 One event entry (everything included as listed above)

👛🧳 Bag Sponsor 🧰👜
Free

Provide one of the coveted bags, coolers, backpacks, etc. to be featured in the drawing! (value should be between $250-$500; including the contents)


Includes:
🎟 One event entry (everything included as listed above)
👛 Your name/logo displayed with the sponsored bag
📣 Recognition when the bag winner is announced
🤝 Networking with attendees

🎁 Swag Bag Sponsor
$25

Promote your business to every attendee.


Includes:
🎁 Opportunity to include 75 branded items in the attendee swag bags
🤝 Direct exposure to all event guests


Sponsor must provide 75 items for distribution in swag bag.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!