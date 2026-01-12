Bags, Bling, and Bingo 2026

Diamond Sponsor $5,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

*Social Media Recognition *Large Logo on Slide Show *Large Logo on Event Placemat *Thank You from the Podium *Logo Displayed by Drink Area *2 Reserved Seating Tables (16 Seats) *Table Signage *Logo on STOMP Website *Digital Sign Acknowledgement *Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt *Social Media Recognition *Large Logo on Slide Show *Large Logo on Event Placemat *Thank You from the Podium *Logo Displayed by Drink Area *2 Reserved Seating Tables (16 Seats) *Table Signage *Logo on STOMP Website *Digital Sign Acknowledgement *Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt More details...