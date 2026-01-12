Standing Together On Meth Prevention

Hosted by

Standing Together On Meth Prevention

About this event

Bags, Bling, and Bingo 2026

1400 N Main St

Jacksboro, TX 76458, USA

General Admission
$60

Must Be 18 Years & Older

Presale Tickets: $60.00

At Door (Day of Event): $75.00

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

*Social Media Recognition

*Large Logo on Slide Show

*Large Logo on Event Placemat

*Thank You from the Podium

*Logo Displayed by Drink Area

*2 Reserved Seating Tables (16 Seats)

*Table Signage

*Logo on STOMP Website

*Digital Sign Acknowledgement

*Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Social Media Recognition

*Large Logo on Slide Show

*Large Logo on Event Placemat

*Thank You from the Podium

*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)

*Table Signage

*Logo on STOMP Website

*Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Social Media Recognition

*Large Logo on Slide Show

*Large Logo on Event Placemat

*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)

*Table Signage

*Name of Business on STOMP Website

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Social Media Recognition

*Small Logo on Slide Show

*Small Logo on Event Placemat

*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)

*Table Signage

Bronze Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Social Media Recognition

*Name of Business on Slide Show

*Name of Business on Event Placemat

*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)

*Table Signage

Prize Sponsor
$200

*Social Media Recognition

*Announced at the Event

*Signage on Prize Display

Add a donation for Standing Together On Meth Prevention

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