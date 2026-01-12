Bags, Bling, and Bingo 2026

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About this event
Must Be 18 Years & Older
Presale Tickets: $60.00
At Door (Day of Event): $75.00
*Social Media Recognition
*Large Logo on Slide Show
*Large Logo on Event Placemat
*Thank You from the Podium
*Logo Displayed by Drink Area
*2 Reserved Seating Tables (16 Seats)
*Table Signage
*Logo on STOMP Website
*Digital Sign Acknowledgement
*Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt
*Social Media Recognition
*Large Logo on Slide Show
*Large Logo on Event Placemat
*Thank You from the Podium
*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)
*Table Signage
*Logo on STOMP Website
*Logo on XTREME Challenge Camp Shirt
*Social Media Recognition
*Large Logo on Slide Show
*Large Logo on Event Placemat
*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)
*Table Signage
*Name of Business on STOMP Website
*Social Media Recognition
*Small Logo on Slide Show
*Small Logo on Event Placemat
*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)
*Table Signage
*Social Media Recognition
*Name of Business on Slide Show
*Name of Business on Event Placemat
*1 Reserved Seating Table (8 Seats)
*Table Signage
*Social Media Recognition
*Announced at the Event
*Signage on Prize Display
$
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