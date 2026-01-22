Bags, Bourbon and Bingo

About this event
One free round of bingo per attendee; no additional bingo cards will be sold.
Hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price and a cash bar will be available.
Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 2 event tickets
- Name recognition on media displayed during the event
Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 3 event tickets
- Name recognition on media displayed during the event
Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 8 event tickets
- Exhibitor/vendor table at the event
- Logo or name recognition on event signage
- Social media recognition (5 posts)
- Name recognition on event promotional materials and at the event
Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 10 event tickets
- Exhibitor/vendor table at the event
- Logo or name recognition on event signage
- Social media recognition (10 posts)
- Verbal Recognition at the event
- Name recognition on event promotional materials and at the event
$
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