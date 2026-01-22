Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County

Hosted by

Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County

About this event

Bags, Bourbon and Bingo

800 S Illinois Rte 31

Crystal Lake, IL 60014, USA

BBB Individual Ticket
$60

One free round of bingo per attendee; no additional bingo cards will be sold.


Hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price and a cash bar will be available.

Protector Level Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 2 event tickets
- Name recognition on media displayed during the event

Healer Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 3 event tickets
- Name recognition on media displayed during the event

Champion Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 8 event tickets
- Exhibitor/vendor table at the event
- Logo or name recognition on event signage
- Social media recognition (5 posts)
- Name recognition on event promotional materials and at the event



Hero Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Join us as a sponsor! Includes:
- 10 event tickets
- Exhibitor/vendor table at the event
- Logo or name recognition on event signage
- Social media recognition (10 posts)
- Verbal Recognition at the event
- Name recognition on event promotional materials and at the event


Add a donation for Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County

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