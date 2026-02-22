Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

About this event

Bags, Bourbon and Brews 2026

11276 Chester Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45246, USA

General Admission
$45

Ticket includes BINGO sheets, dauber and dessert. (additional BINGO sheets can be purchased at the door)

Table Sponsorship - 8 seats
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table sponsorship includes 1 table, seating 8 people + party favors, 1 drink ticket per person, 1 Vegas themed cocktail per person, dessert and Bingo sheets for all 8 people. (Additional Bingo sheets can be purchased at the door). Also included is a ticket to be used for either the bourbon raffle or giant cooler of cheer! Social media and recognition at the event is also included with sponsorship.

Table Sponsorship - 6 seats
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Table sponsorship includes 1 table, seating 6 people + party favors, 1 drink ticket per person, 1 Vegas themed cocktail per person, dessert and Bingo sheets for all 8 people. (Additional Bingo sheets can be purchased at the door). Also included is a ticket to be used for either the bourbon raffle or giant cooler of cheer! Social media and recognition at the event is also included with sponsorship.

Add a donation for Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!