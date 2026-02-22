Bags, Bourbon and Brews 2026

Table sponsorship includes 1 table, seating 8 people + party favors, 1 drink ticket per person, 1 Vegas themed cocktail per person, dessert and Bingo sheets for all 8 people. (Additional Bingo sheets can be purchased at the door). Also included is a ticket to be used for either the bourbon raffle or giant cooler of cheer! Social media and recognition at the event is also included with sponsorship.