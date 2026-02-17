Bags for Better Health: Omega Psi Phi Purse Auction Part 2

This Coach Tote Bag is a stylish, take-anywhere essential designed to elevate your everyday routine. Crafted from Signature chenille with smooth leather trim, this tote blends iconic Coach style with durable construction for lasting wear.

With a generously sized interior, it easily holds daily must-haves like a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), iPad or Kindle, and even a laptop up to 15 inches. The fabric-lined interior features zip and multifunction pockets to keep essentials organized and within reach. A secure zip closure ensures your belongings stay protected throughout the day.

Designed for comfort and practicality, the tote includes shoulder handles with a 10.5" drop for easy carrying. Four protective feet at the base help maintain the bag’s structure and finish, making it ideal for workdays, errands, or travel. Polished yet practical, this Coach tote is a versatile addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday style with iconic appeal.





Retail Value: $269.00