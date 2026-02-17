Bags for Better Health: Omega Psi Phi Purse Auction Part 2

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Starting bid
This Coach Tote Bag is a stylish, take-anywhere essential designed to elevate your everyday routine. Crafted from Signature chenille with smooth leather trim, this tote blends iconic Coach style with durable construction for lasting wear.
With a generously sized interior, it easily holds daily must-haves like a large wallet, iPhone (up to 16 Pro Max), iPad or Kindle, and even a laptop up to 15 inches. The fabric-lined interior features zip and multifunction pockets to keep essentials organized and within reach. A secure zip closure ensures your belongings stay protected throughout the day.
Designed for comfort and practicality, the tote includes shoulder handles with a 10.5" drop for easy carrying. Four protective feet at the base help maintain the bag’s structure and finish, making it ideal for workdays, errands, or travel. Polished yet practical, this Coach tote is a versatile addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday style with iconic appeal.
Retail Value: $269.00
Starting bid
Our Brooklyn is an elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, this generously sized hobo style features a spacious interior with room for a 15" laptop and a snap pocket for access to essentials. The streamlined 39 is finished with a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure.
Retail Value: $297
Starting bid
Our Brooklyn is an elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, this generously sized hobo style features a spacious interior with room for a 15" laptop and a snap pocket for access to essentials. The streamlined 39 is finished with a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure.
Retail Value: $495
Starting bid
The Coach Leather Shoulder Bag is a sleek everyday essential designed for effortless style and functionality. Crafted from shiny smooth leather, this bag delivers a polished, modern look with a refined finish that elevates any outfit.
Its well-organized interior, lined with soft fabric, features multifunction pockets to keep everyday items neatly arranged and easy to access. A secure zip-top closure helps protect your belongings while maintaining a clean, streamlined silhouette.
Designed for comfortable wear, the bag includes a shoulder strap with an 8" drop, making it ideal for day-to-day use, whether you’re heading to work, running errands, or meeting friends. Stylish yet practical, this Coach purse is a versatile addition to any handbag collection—perfect for everyday wear with a touch of sophistication.
Retail Value: $297.00
Starting bid
A minimalist elegant design, our Bleecker Bucket Bag is an everyday style with an undeniably sophisticated New York attitude. Crafted of natural grain leather with beautiful texture and soft feel, the spacious carryall secures with our dogleash clip closure and has a wide adjustable strap to wear comfortably on the shoulder. It’s finished with an inside snap pocket and a convenient removable zip pouch to organize small essentials.
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
The Coach Suede Shoulder Bag is a relaxed yet refined everyday essential designed for versatility and modern style. Crafted from soft suede, this bag offers a rich texture and effortless elegance that complements both casual and polished looks.
With a spacious interior, it comfortably fits daily essentials along with a 13" laptop, making it ideal for workdays or life on the go. The interior includes an inside snap pocket for easy organization, while a removable zip pouch adds extra convenience for securing smaller items. A dogleash clip closure provides a signature Coach touch and keeps belongings contained.
Designed for comfortable wear, the bag features an adjustable strap with a 14.25" drop, allowing for a customized shoulder fit. Stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed, this Coach bag is a versatile addition to any collection—perfect for everyday use with understated sophistication.
Retail Value: $450
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