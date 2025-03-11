Bags for Bullies - Silent Auction

BRAND NEW IN BOX ! Generously Donated by Sans! Value - $369.99
-HEPA 13 Filtration. Medical-grade filtration captures 99.9% of particles 0.1 micron in diameter.
-Activated Carbon. A full pound of carbon absorbs chemicals, odors, VOCs and gases.
-Internal UV-C Light. Ultimate protection against pathogens. CARB-certified to be completely ozone-free.
-Meditation Quiet. Sans is so quiet, it won't disturb you day or night.
- Lightweight and Portable. You don't have to move Sans around but it's easy to do so.
- For Large Spaces. Coverage up to 1560 sq. ft. cleans the whole home in an hour.
-Pre-filter, HEPA 13 filtration, activated carbon for chemical absorption and a powerful internal UV-C light.
-SmartPure technology features precise sensors and a digital display to monitor your air quality and show your AQI in real-time.
-Automated air cleansing based on air quality.
-Whisper quiet. Sans won't disturb you while you sleep.
-Child lock.
-Filter replacement indicator. Our filter provides 2200 hours (three months) of continuous protection.
-Dimensions: 20" (H) x 10" (W) x 11.5" (D).
Weight: 11 lbs.
-Warranty: Sans features a 5 year warranty so you have complete peace of mind.
Tumble Washable Rug - Savannah - 6x9
$100
Tumble Washable Rug, Brand New In Box - Value: $319
Generously Donated by Tumble!
Take a journey to Oaxaca. The Savannah features design elements inspired by rugs traditionally found in this region of Mexico, with subtle distressing throughout for a pleasing texture.
Color Notes:
Light cream textured ground is paired with taupe & beige motifs. Darker brown accents create balance. Distressing is a soft white.
Care Instructions
Wash rugs on a cold cycle using standard laundry detergent. Dry on low heat.
Rug Pads can be cleaned with soap and water.
All rug sizes are machine washable and can fit in most standard washers and dryers. See here for details on washing machine requirements.
Specifications
Rug materials: 100% polyester
Rug Pad materials: EVA foam core with TPR (thermoplastic resin) surfaces
Dimensions: 6x9'
Rug thickness: 1/8"
Rug pad thickness: 1/4"
Set of AVPC Chairs
$60
Handmade AVPC Viking Chairs. Chairs easily disassemble for storage or transport. Stained and sealed to hold up in outdoor conditions.
*If you are not the winner of this item, but would still like a set of chairs made, please email - [email protected] *
