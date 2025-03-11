Bags for Bullies - Silent Auction

BRAND NEW IN BOX ! Generously Donated by Sans! Value - $369.99 -HEPA 13 Filtration. Medical-grade filtration captures 99.9% of particles 0.1 micron in diameter. -Activated Carbon. A full pound of carbon absorbs chemicals, odors, VOCs and gases. -Internal UV-C Light. Ultimate protection against pathogens. CARB-certified to be completely ozone-free. -Meditation Quiet. Sans is so quiet, it won't disturb you day or night. - Lightweight and Portable. You don't have to move Sans around but it's easy to do so. - For Large Spaces. Coverage up to 1560 sq. ft. cleans the whole home in an hour. -Pre-filter, HEPA 13 filtration, activated carbon for chemical absorption and a powerful internal UV-C light. -SmartPure technology features precise sensors and a digital display to monitor your air quality and show your AQI in real-time. -Automated air cleansing based on air quality. -Whisper quiet. Sans won't disturb you while you sleep. -Child lock. -Filter replacement indicator. Our filter provides 2200 hours (three months) of continuous protection. -Dimensions: 20" (H) x 10" (W) x 11.5" (D). Weight: 11 lbs. -Warranty: Sans features a 5 year warranty so you have complete peace of mind.

