BAHAMA BOUJEE BINGO Sponsorship

$1500 (2 available)
• Sign with logo (displayed at venue)
• 1 Table
• Sponsorship announced on Website
• Media Shoutout
• Sponsor may provide business swag for each table
• Announced at the Event
Meal Sponsor
$750
$750 (4 available)
• Sign with logo (displayed)
• Table tent with information at meal table
• Sponsorship announced on Website
• Media Shoutout
• Announced at Event
Prize Sponsor
$500
$500 (4 available)
• Media Shoutout
• Announced at Event
• Sponsorship announced on Website
Drink Sponsor
$250
$250 (4 available)
• Announced at Event
• Logo tent at bar
• Sponsorship announced on Website
Add a donation for One Hope Village
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!