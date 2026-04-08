Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender

Hosted by

Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender

About this event

Bailey & Wood Annual Charity Golf Outing 2026 Sponsorships

2080 S State Rd 135

Greenwood, IN 46143, USA

Photo Booth Sponsor
$1,500

Sign next to Photobooth with your logo. Ability to have a small table with stuff next to Photobooth. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Ball Drop Sponsor
$2,000

Sign next to Ball Drop with your logo. Ability to have a small table with stuff next to area. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Sign next to Breakfast with your logo. Ability to provide some promo items for the breakfast area. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Sign next to the Dinner with your logo. Ability to provide some promo items for the dinner area. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Awards Sponsor
$1,000

Sign next to the awards with your logo. Ability to provide some promo items for the event. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Longest Drive Men's & Women's
$600

Sign at hole and ability to set up at the hole. Recognition throughout event and social media. Welcome to provide prize for the men's and women's winner. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Closest To The Pin Men's & Women's
$600

Sign at hole and ability to set up at the hole. Recognition throughout event and social media. Welcome to provide prize for the men's and women's winner. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Bourbon Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

Sign at putting contest and ability to set up at the green. Recognition throughout event and social media. Welcome to provide prize for the winner. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Sign at driving range and ability to set up at there. Recognition throughout event and social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Hole Sponsor
$500

Sign at hole and ability to set up. Recognition throughout event and on social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Ability to decorate and drive a beverage cart for the event( With a provided route) Signage at event, and recognition at event and on social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Bailey's Banner Friends
$250

If you can not make it to set up but still want to donate for Youth Sports. This sponsorship does include signage and social media recognition.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Signage up front. Ability to provide promo items. Recognition throughout event and on social media. Breakfast and Dinner included.

Raffle Sponsor
$250

Want to donate a raffle basket without the hassle? We will create a basket for you and your company for the giveaway. This also includes social media recognition.

VIP Parking
$150

Front row parking in the sponsor parking lot guaranteed!

Add a donation for Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!