Bailey Junior High Spring Concert Dinner

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$
Includes 1 large cheese pizza, 4 bags of chips, & 4 drinks
Includes 1 large pepperoni pizza, 4 bags of chips, & 4 drinks
Includes 1 large beef pizza, 4 bags of chips, & 4 drinks
Includes 2 large cheese pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Includes 2 large pepperoni pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Includes 2 large beef pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Includes 2 large beef pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Includes 2 large beef pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Includes 2 large beef pizzas, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!