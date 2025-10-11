Bailey Military Institute's Tuition

No expiration
Program Overview:
Launch your drone career with this hands-on training program designed to prepare students for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification. Over four weeks, participants learn how to safely and legally operate small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) through a combination of online learning and in-person flight labs.
Key Highlights:
Program Overview:
This 8-week course explores how drones are transforming airport operations. Students learn to apply sUAS technology to airport safety, inspection, and management tasks while preparing for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam. The course also builds career readiness through resume development, interview training, and job search strategies.
Key Highlights:
