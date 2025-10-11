Bailey Military Institute's Tuition

UAS 1001 – Airport Operations & sUAS Part 107 Test Prep & Flight Training

Program Overview:

This 8-week course explores how drones are transforming airport operations. Students learn to apply sUAS technology to airport safety, inspection, and management tasks while preparing for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam. The course also builds career readiness through resume development, interview training, and job search strategies.

Key Highlights: