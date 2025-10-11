Bailey Military Institute's Tuition

BMI-UAS-1000
$2,900

No expiration

UAS 1000 – Drone Flight Operations & FAA Part 107 Certification

Program Overview:

Launch your drone career with this hands-on training program designed to prepare students for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification. Over four weeks, participants learn how to safely and legally operate small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) through a combination of online learning and in-person flight labs.

Key Highlights:

  • FAA Part 107 Exam Preparation
  • Drone Flight Planning & Airspace Awareness
  • Weather, Regulations, and Safety Procedures
  • Hands-On Flight Operations & Mission Practice
BMI-UAS-1001
$8,900

No expiration

UAS 1001 – Airport Operations & sUAS Part 107 Test Prep & Flight Training

Program Overview:

This 8-week course explores how drones are transforming airport operations. Students learn to apply sUAS technology to airport safety, inspection, and management tasks while preparing for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam. The course also builds career readiness through resume development, interview training, and job search strategies.

Key Highlights:

  • Applications of Drones in Airport Operations
  • FAA Part 107 Test Preparation
  • sUAS Flight Training and Safety Procedures
  • Professional Development & Career Skills

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!