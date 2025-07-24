Bailey's Elementary Schools PTA

About the memberships

Bailey's Elementary Schools PTA Memberships 2025

White
$10

Valid for one year

Blue
$25

Valid for one year

1 PTA Pen & 2 Stickers

Orange
$50

Valid for one year

1 Bailey’s School Car Magnet, 1 PTA Pen & 2 Stickers

Tiger Stripes
$100

Valid for one year

1 PTA T-Shirt, 1 Bailey’s School Car Magnet, 1 PTA Pen & 2 Stickers

Sponser a Staff Member’s Membership (White)
$10

Valid for one year

To purchase membership for a specific staff member, enter their name at the end of signup.

Sponsor a Staff Member’s Membership (Blue)
$25

Valid for one year

To purchase membership for a specific staff member, enter their name at the end of signup.

Sponsor a Staff Member’s Membership (Orange)
$50

Valid for one year

To purchase membership for a specific staff member, enter their name at the end of signup.

Sponsor a Staff Member’s Membership (Tiger Stripes)
$100

Valid for one year

To purchase membership for a specific staff member, enter their name at the end of signup.

