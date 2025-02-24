CMTA

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CMTA

About this raffle

Bailey's Raffle

Money Tree
$5
Prize Includes: • 17 Scratchers Tickets to test your luck! • Decorative light up tree Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation! Prize Value: Unknown! *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Bath & Body Works
$5
Prize Includes: • 4 Foaming Hand Soaps • 1 Full-Sized Body Cream • 1 Mini Body Cream • 6 Hand Sanitizers • 5 Hand Creams • 1 Fragrance Plug • 6 Fragrance Refills • 1 3-Wick Candle • Decorative Suitcase Thank you to Kristen Oaxaca for your donation! Prize Value: $205 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Diamondbacks
$5
Prize Includes: • 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to any regular season 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks home game • Ballgame Goodies • Diamondbacks Baseball Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks for your donation! Prize Value: $200 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Barrio Brewing Co.
$5
Prize Includes: • Barrio Brewing Co. ice bucket, sunglasses, keychain, and thermos. • Barrio Brewing Co. aluminum sign. • 2 Barrio Brewing Co. anniversary glasses and 2 Barrio Blondes. Thank you to Barrio Brewing Co. for your donation! Prize Value: $150 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Meat Lovers
$5
Prize Includes: • $100 worth of gift cards to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse • $100 worth of gift cards to Silver Saddle Steakhouse • Set of 4 trivets • Set of 3 spices • Wicker basket Thank you to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse and Silver Saddle Steakhouse for your donations! Prize Value: $225 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Summer Family Fun
$5
Prize Includes: • Family 4 pack to Reid Park Zoo • Family 4 pack to Golf 'N Stuff • Family Fun Pass (up to 6) to Skate Country • Lots of goodies • Tote Bag Thank you to Reid Park Zoo, Golf 'N Stuff, and Skate Country for your donations! Prize Value: $215 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Board & Brush
$5
Prize Includes: • Gift card for 1 "Pick Your Project" Workshop • Stencils, paint, and brushes for DIY project. • Decorative tray. Thank you to Joe Ott for your donation! Prize Value: $100 *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.

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