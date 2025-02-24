Bailey's Raffle

Prize Includes: • 17 Scratchers Tickets to test your luck! • Decorative light up tree Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation! Prize Value: Unknown! *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Prize Includes: • 17 Scratchers Tickets to test your luck! • Decorative light up tree Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation! Prize Value: Unknown! *If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

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