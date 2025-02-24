Bailey's Raffle

Prize Includes:
• 17 Scratchers Tickets to test your luck!
• Decorative light up tree
Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation!
Prize Value: Unknown!
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• 17 Scratchers Tickets to test your luck!
• Decorative light up tree
Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation!
Prize Value: Unknown!
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Bath & Body Works
$5
Prize Includes:
• 4 Foaming Hand Soaps
• 1 Full-Sized Body Cream
• 1 Mini Body Cream
• 6 Hand Sanitizers
• 5 Hand Creams
• 1 Fragrance Plug
• 6 Fragrance Refills
• 1 3-Wick Candle
• Decorative Suitcase
Thank you to Kristen Oaxaca for your donation!
Prize Value: $205
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• 4 Foaming Hand Soaps
• 1 Full-Sized Body Cream
• 1 Mini Body Cream
• 6 Hand Sanitizers
• 5 Hand Creams
• 1 Fragrance Plug
• 6 Fragrance Refills
• 1 3-Wick Candle
• Decorative Suitcase
Thank you to Kristen Oaxaca for your donation!
Prize Value: $205
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Diamondbacks
$5
Prize Includes:
• 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to any regular season 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks home game
• Ballgame Goodies
• Diamondbacks Baseball
Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks for your donation!
Prize Value: $200
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to any regular season 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks home game
• Ballgame Goodies
• Diamondbacks Baseball
Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks for your donation!
Prize Value: $200
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Barrio Brewing Co.
$5
Prize Includes:
• Barrio Brewing Co. ice bucket, sunglasses, keychain, and thermos.
• Barrio Brewing Co. aluminum sign.
• 2 Barrio Brewing Co. anniversary glasses and 2 Barrio Blondes.
Thank you to Barrio Brewing Co. for your donation!
Prize Value: $150
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Prize Includes:
• Barrio Brewing Co. ice bucket, sunglasses, keychain, and thermos.
• Barrio Brewing Co. aluminum sign.
• 2 Barrio Brewing Co. anniversary glasses and 2 Barrio Blondes.
Thank you to Barrio Brewing Co. for your donation!
Prize Value: $150
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Meat Lovers
$5
Prize Includes:
• $100 worth of gift cards to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse
• $100 worth of gift cards to Silver Saddle Steakhouse
• Set of 4 trivets
• Set of 3 spices
• Wicker basket
Thank you to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse and Silver Saddle Steakhouse for your donations!
Prize Value: $225
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Prize Includes:
• $100 worth of gift cards to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse
• $100 worth of gift cards to Silver Saddle Steakhouse
• Set of 4 trivets
• Set of 3 spices
• Wicker basket
Thank you to Churrasco de Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse and Silver Saddle Steakhouse for your donations!
Prize Value: $225
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Summer Family Fun
$5
Prize Includes:
• Family 4 pack to Reid Park Zoo
• Family 4 pack to Golf 'N Stuff
• Family Fun Pass (up to 6) to Skate Country
• Lots of goodies
• Tote Bag
Thank you to Reid Park Zoo, Golf 'N Stuff, and Skate Country for your donations!
Prize Value: $215
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Prize Includes:
• Family 4 pack to Reid Park Zoo
• Family 4 pack to Golf 'N Stuff
• Family Fun Pass (up to 6) to Skate Country
• Lots of goodies
• Tote Bag
Thank you to Reid Park Zoo, Golf 'N Stuff, and Skate Country for your donations!
Prize Value: $215
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Board & Brush
$5
Prize Includes:
• Gift card for 1 "Pick Your Project" Workshop
• Stencils, paint, and brushes for DIY project.
• Decorative tray.
Thank you to Joe Ott for your donation!
Prize Value: $100
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Prize Includes:
• Gift card for 1 "Pick Your Project" Workshop
• Stencils, paint, and brushes for DIY project.
• Decorative tray.
Thank you to Joe Ott for your donation!
Prize Value: $100
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Item cannot be shipped.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!