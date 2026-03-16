Bailey's Raffle

About this raffle
Prize Includes:
• 11" x 14" Framed Print of "African Queen"
• Madaras Gallery Calendar
Thank you to Madaras Gallery for your donation!
Prize Value: $90
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• $200 worth of tattoo time at Three Keys Tattoo
• Tshirt
• Stickers
Thank you to Three Keys Tattoo for your donation!
Prize Value: $200
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• Free Piercing at Three Keys Tattoo
• Tshirt
• Stickers
Thank you to Three Keys Tattoo for your donation!
Prize Value: TBD
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• Consultation
• Scalp Facial/Treatment
• Ionized Foot Bath
Thank you to Evolve Scalp Health & Wellness for your donation!
Prize Value: $400
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• Handmade blanket
• Blanket Rack
Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation!
Prize Value: $100
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• $100 worth of gift certificates to This 'N That Creative Studio
• Canvases, paint, and brushes
• Handmade bag by Desert Dwellers Handcrafts
Thank you to Vanessa Thomas and Desert Dwellers Handcrafts for your donation!
Prize Value: $160
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• $50 gift card to Dough Bird
• $50 gift card to Oregano's
• Pizza pan, pizza cutter, cheese grater, parmeasean cheese, pineapples, and oven mitt.
Thank you to Dough Bird & Oregano's for your donation!
Prize Value: $115
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• 2 Adult Admission Tickets to the Renaissance Festival
• 2 Adult Admission Tickets to Odysea Aquarium
Thank you to Arizona Renaissance Festival and Odysea Aquarium for your donation!
Prize Value: $180
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• $100 gift card to Lava Island
• 2 pairs of grippy socks
Thank you to Joe Ott for your donation!
Prize Value: $107
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
Prize Includes:
• $100 gift card to Silver Saddle Steakhouse
• $25 gift certificate the The Keg Steakhouse
• Various marinades and seasonings
Thank you to Silver Saddle and The Keg for your donation!
Prize Value: $150
*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.
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