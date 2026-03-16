Bailey's Beat the Bite

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Bailey's Beat the Bite

About this raffle

Bailey's Raffle

Madaras Gallery
$5

Prize Includes:
• 11" x 14" Framed Print of "African Queen"
• Madaras Gallery Calendar

Thank you to Madaras Gallery for your donation!


Prize Value: $90

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Three Keys Tattoo: $200 Tattoo Time
$5

Prize Includes:
• $200 worth of tattoo time at Three Keys Tattoo
• Tshirt
• Stickers

Thank you to Three Keys Tattoo for your donation!


Prize Value: $200

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Three Keys Tattoo: Free Piercing
$5

Prize Includes:
• Free Piercing at Three Keys Tattoo
• Tshirt
• Stickers

Thank you to Three Keys Tattoo for your donation!


Prize Value: TBD

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Evolve Scalp Health & Wellness
$5

Prize Includes:
• Consultation
• Scalp Facial/Treatment
• Ionized Foot Bath

Thank you to Evolve Scalp Health & Wellness for your donation!


Prize Value: $400

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Handmade Blanket
$5

Prize Includes:
• Handmade blanket
• Blanket Rack

Thank you to Katherine Oaxaca for your donation!


Prize Value: $100

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

This 'N That Creative Studio
$5

Prize Includes:
• $100 worth of gift certificates to This 'N That Creative Studio
• Canvases, paint, and brushes
• Handmade bag by Desert Dwellers Handcrafts

Thank you to Vanessa Thomas and Desert Dwellers Handcrafts for your donation!


Prize Value: $160

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Pizza Lovers
$5

Prize Includes:
• $50 gift card to Dough Bird
• $50 gift card to Oregano's
• Pizza pan, pizza cutter, cheese grater, parmeasean cheese, pineapples, and oven mitt.

Thank you to Dough Bird & Oregano's for your donation!


Prize Value: $115

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Renaissance & Odysea
$5

Prize Includes:
• 2 Adult Admission Tickets to the Renaissance Festival
• 2 Adult Admission Tickets to Odysea Aquarium

Thank you to Arizona Renaissance Festival and Odysea Aquarium for your donation!


Prize Value: $180

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Lava Island
$5

Prize Includes:
• $100 gift card to Lava Island
• 2 pairs of grippy socks

Thank you to Joe Ott for your donation!


Prize Value: $107

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Meat Lovers
$5

Prize Includes:
• $100 gift card to Silver Saddle Steakhouse
• $25 gift certificate the The Keg Steakhouse
• Various marinades and seasonings

Thank you to Silver Saddle and The Keg for your donation!


Prize Value: $150

*If not present at the 5K, winner must make arrangements to pick up prize within 2 weeks. Shipping can be arranged at the expense of the winner.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!