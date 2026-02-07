Bainbridge Civic Club

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Bainbridge Civic Club

About this shop

Bainbridge Civic Club's Pancake Large Party Table Reservation

March 15(8-9:15am)-Table of 10+
$100

Must purchase one ticket for party of ten. If you have more than 10 please purchase additional seats below for your party.

March 15(9:30am-10:30am)-Table of 10+
$100

Must purchase one ticket for party of ten. If you have more than 10 please purchase additional seats below for your party.

March 15 (12-1pm) Table of 10+
$100

Must purchase one ticket for party of ten. If you have more than 10 please purchase additional seats below for your party.

March 15 ~Add on seats for party of 10 (8-9:15am)
$10

Add a ticket for each individual for the party of 10 ticket- Max is 20 seats per purchase

March 15~Add on seats for party of 10 (9:30am-10:30am)
$10

Add a ticket for each individual for the party of 10 ticket- Max is 20 seats per purchase

March 15~Add on seats for party of 10 (12-1pm)
$10

Add a ticket for each individual for the party of 10 ticket- Max is 20 seats per purchase

Add a donation for Bainbridge Civic Club

$

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