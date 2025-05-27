Bainbridge Island Pride's Silent Auction

🌯 Let’s Taco ‘Bout Love – Chipotle Date Night Pack 🌯
$10
It’s a match made in burrito heaven. Chipotle’s hooking you up with a Date Night Pack that includes:
🌯 2 entrees (you pick the fillings, we won’t judge)
🧀 Chips & that legendary Queso Blanco
🥑 Bonus: all the vibes, none of the dishes
Whether it’s a romantic night in, a BFF burrito binge, or just you + double guac (because self-care), this delicious bundle is here to make your evening extra spicy.
Bid now and say “yes” to dinner that wraps itself.
8" Triple Chocolate Cake from Bakery Nouveau
$20
Indulge in decadence with an 8-inch round Signature Chocolate Cake from the beloved Bakery Nouveau! Known for their artisan confections and award-winning baked goods, Bakery Nouveau delivers a rich, elegant dessert perfect for any celebration—or just because.
This chocolate lover’s dream features layers of moist cake and luxurious chocolate ganache, crafted with the finest ingredients and exquisite attention to detail.
Value: $60
Restrictions: Cake must be ordered in advance. Subject to availability. Pickup at Bakery Nouveau in West Seattle or Burien.
Generously donated by Bakery Nouveau.
Mo-Donuts
$50
Crank up the fun with the ultimate Seattle day trip! Start with a sugar rush at Mighty-O Donuts, where you’ve got $40 to spend on their famous organic, handmade donuts. Then head over to the iconic Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) with 4 general admission tickets to explore legendary exhibits on music, sci-fi, horror, gaming, and more.
From guitars and grunge to sprinkles and glaze—it’s a perfect blend of Seattle flavor.
Includes:
• 4 tickets to MoPOP
• $40 Mighty-O Donuts gift card
🎶🍩 Treat yourself or gift it—either way, this one’s a crowd-pleaser!
Washington's First Alpine Coaster Tickets for 4
$25
Visit the Leavenworth Adventure Park and ride Washington's first Alpine Coaster! You and 3 friends will enjoy a ride on the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster where you can control your own experience with hand brakes. Open year-round, the coaster offers incredible views of the area and a one-of-a-kind thrilling experience. Just steps from downtown Leavenworth, the park offers free parking and free admission. For more info and a video, visit www.leavenworthadventurepark.com.
Kitsap Goat Yoga for 2
$50
Get ready to stretch, smile, and snuggle—this is yoga like you’ve never experienced before! Enjoy a gift certificate for one Goat Yoga class with Kitsap Goat Yoga, where gentle yoga meets playful goats in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Perfect for all fitness levels, this class combines relaxation and fun as adorable goats interact with you during your practice—climbing, cuddling, and making every pose a little more joyful.
Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a total beginner, this is a unique and unforgettable way to connect with animals, nature, and yourself.
Restrictions: Class must be scheduled in advance. Subject to availability and weather conditions.
Generously donated by Kitsap Goat Yoga
Clay & Cocktails: Bainbridge Date Night
$50
Treat yourself (and someone special) to a creative and relaxing night out! This Date Night package includes a hands-on experience at Lost Forest Ceramics, where you’ll enjoy a session in their beautiful Bainbridge studio—no experience needed, just bring your curiosity and a sense of fun.
Afterward, head to Doc’s Marina Grill to unwind with drinks or dessert, thanks to a $40 gift certificate. Whether you toast with cocktails or indulge in something sweet by the water, it’s the perfect way to cap off your evening.
Includes:
🎨 Date Night Friday Couple's Pottery Wheel Instruction at Lost Forest Ceramics
🍰 $40 gift certificate to Doc’s Marina Grill
Restrictions: Studio time must be booked in advance. Gift certificate valid at Doc’s Marina Grill on Bainbridge Island.
Generously donated by Lost Forest Ceramics and Doc’s Marina Grill
Sunset Kayak Tour for Two
$50
Paddle into the sunset with this unforgettable kayak tour for two from Alki Kayak Tours! Enjoy stunning views of the Seattle skyline, Puget Sound, and local wildlife as you glide along the water with an expert guide leading the way.
This 2-hour tour is perfect for both beginners and experienced paddlers, offering a peaceful, scenic, and truly Pacific Northwest experience you won’t forget.
Includes:
🛶 Guided Sunset Kayak Tour for 2 people
Value: $100
Restrictions: Tour must be scheduled in advance. Subject to weather and availability.
Generously donated by Mountain to Sound Outfitters.
Private Bainbridge Island Discovery Tour
$150
Explore the best of Bainbridge Island with a private guided tour for up to 6 guests. Discover scenic viewpoints, and local landmarks, including the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial and Pia the Peacekeeper Troll. This 2-hour experience is curated just for you—offering a memorable mix of history, nature, and local charm. Transportation included. Generously Donated by Bainbridge Adventures
Queer was Always Here Pride Shirt
$25
Queer Was Always Here is a community dedicated to queer lives, queer art and queer history.
We work in partnership with Choose Love to secure futures for LGBTQIA+ refugees and displaced people around the world.
Created in 2023 by actors Sebastian Croft and Connor Jessup, Queer Was Always Here has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a range of grassroots organisations providing essential support to vulnerable queer people fleeing conflict and persecution.
Cupcake-palooza! A Mini Cupcake Party for 24
$25
Why settle for one flavor when you can have 24? This sweet little bundle from Bella Bella Bakery in Silverdale includes two dozen mini cupcakes—each one frosted, fabulous, and party-ready.
Perfect for birthdays, office bribes, Pride celebrations, or just living your best dessert life, these bite-sized beauties are made to share… or not. We support cupcake hoarding.
Bring the party to your mouth and bid on this joyful box of sugar, sprinkles, and smiles.
🎉 Warning: extreme delight and frosting-covered fingers may occur.
Pranic Healing & Sound Bath for 4
$50
Experience a customized energy healing session for you, a couple, a pod, or up to 4 folx at a private retreat center on Bainbridge Island. During this 1 hour session, feel a sense of calm as Joy conducts a trauma-informed sound healing with alchemy crystal singing bowls and Elaine clears energy blockages through no-touch Pranic Healing.
Joy & Elaine love sharing their healing gifts together and holding healing space for their queer sibs and those who support them! Learn more about Joy’s practice at www.youtube.com/@joyevans
Storyville Coffee Lover's Delight
$50
Bring the warmth of Bainbridge Island into your home with this deluxe Storyville Coffee bundle! You'll receive four beautifully crafted Storyville mugs—perfect for sipping slow mornings or sharing with friends—plus a $200 gift card to spend however you choose.
Stock up on your favorite Storyville beans online, treat yourself to pastries and pours at a local café, or surprise someone with the gift of exceptional coffee.
Includes:
• 4 custom Storyville mugs
• $200 gift card (redeemable online or in cafés)
Sip, savor, and support local with this island-roasted favorite! Generously Donated by Storyville Coffee
Framing Services by Jeffery Moose Gallery
$50
Elevate your art, photos, and memories with a $200 gift certificate for custom framing at the renowned Jeffery Moose Gallery on Bainbridge Island.
Known for its exceptional eye for detail and museum-quality craftsmanship, the Jeffery Moose Gallery offers expert custom framing services that protect and enhance your most treasured pieces. Whether you're preserving a family heirloom, showcasing your favorite print, or adding a polished finish to your latest art find, this certificate will help you turn it into a true showpiece.
Clients over the years have included major corporations, law firms, hotels, artists and collectors.
Private Party for 10 at Studio K Pole
$100
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with a private pole dance party at Studio K Pole in Bremerton! Perfect for birthdays, bachelorettes, girls’ night out, or just a fun and empowering get-together, this exclusive event is designed for up to 10 people.
Your group will enjoy expert instruction in a private setting, complete with music, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Choose from four exciting themes to customize your experience:
No experience necessary – just bring your energy and a sense of adventure!
Restrictions: Subject to studio availability. Must be scheduled in advance. Participants must be 18+.
Generously donated by Studio K Pole, Bremerton
40Ibs of Laundry on Lotta
$100
Let someone else tackle the laundry for once! This generous donation from Lotta’s Laundry gives you 40 pounds of professional wash, dry, and fold service—perfect for busy households, post-vacation loads, or just treating yourself to some well-earned rest.
Known for their reliable, eco-conscious care and friendly local service, Lotta’s Laundry takes the chore out of laundry day so you can get back to what matters.
Bid now and make laundry day your new favorite day of the week!
🎨 Artfully Yours: Patron Membership to BIMA 🎨
$50
Description: Two membership cards with full benefits for two adults and all children in the
household ages 17 and under for one year at BIMA and membership benefits at participating
NARM locations (https://narmassociation.org/members). To see all member benefits, please visit
https://www.biartmuseum.org/
Limitations: Certificate must be presented to the museum store or mailed in with the enclosed
membership brochure to redeem. Cannot be redeemed for cash. Not valid for purchase in the
Museum Store.
Expires: July 21, 2026
Taste the Rainbow- Flight of 18 Meads from Mr.B!
$50
Get ready for a buzzworthy adventure with “Taste the Rainbow,” an epic tasting experience from Mr. Mead’s Meadery!
You and your lucky tasting buddy will enjoy:
🍷 18 meads served in 3 colorful flights
🌼 A wild ride through sweet, dry, floral, fruity, and everything in between
🍯 Plenty of golden goodness, handcrafted right here in the Pacific Northwest
Whether you’re a mead newbie or a honey wine connoisseur, this rainbow-tinted experience will have you raising your glass (and then maybe another).
Bid now for this flavorful flight and support Bainbridge Pride with every sip!
