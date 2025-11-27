Baird ISD PTO's Silent Auction

Baird ISD PTO

S’mores Fireside (Kindergarten) item
S’mores Fireside (Kindergarten)
$50

Starting bid

Equipment

  •   Table-top fire pit
  •   2 blankets
  •   4 coffee mugs

Fire Supplies

• 1 box fire starters


Drinks

  •   2 boxes hot chocolate
  •   2 boxes cider
  •   1 container Starbucks hot chocolate
  •   5 individually wrapped hot-chocolate mixes 
  •   Peppermint stirrer 

S'mores Ingredients

  •   4 packages large Hershey bars
  •   4 packages graham crackers
  •   1 box marshmallow skewers
  •   3 large packages marshmallows
  •   2 small packages marshmallows
Santa’s Sweet Shoppe Basket (1st Grade) item
Santa’s Sweet Shoppe Basket (1st Grade)
$50

Starting bid

-6 boxes of baking mix

-snowman cooking timer

-3 bags of cookie mix

-4 jars of icing 

-Ello baking dish with travel case

-rolling pin

-Christmas cookie cutters

-3 jars of sprinkles 

-red stand mixer

-measuring cups

-Christmas towels

-fall towels 

Snow Day (2nd Grade) item
Snow Day (2nd Grade)
$50

Starting bid

-hot coco

-cookie skillet baking dish

-peppermint sticks

-3 pairs of holiday fuzzy socks 

-marshmallows

-2 candles

-Christmas color changing mug

-Oreo Christmas chocolate mini house cookie kit

-Christmas blanket

-Christmas scene snow globe with music and lights 

-hand warmers 

-glass coco mug 

Game Night (3rd Grade)
$50

Starting bid

- Ticket To Ride

-Clue Card Game

-Yeti in my Spaghetti

- 4 in a row 

-Einstein the board game

-Grab in Go Candy Land

-Spot It!

- Farkle

- Chess

- Yahtzee

- Mini Phase 10 Go!

- Classic Playing Cards

-Donimoes

-Connect 4 Card Game

- Mini Uno Cards

- Santa Cookie, Cookie, Elf, Candy, Snowman

-6 Card Holders

- Mini Popcorn Bags

The Sunrise Survival Kit (4th Grade)
$50

Starting bid

-2 cold coffee glasses

-coffee bean ice mold

-Coffee grounds single serve coffee maker

-Coffee insulated cup

-3 packages of flavored coffee grounds

-2 packages macaroons

-Package of 3 tins of wafer rolls cookies

 -3 tins of hot chocolate

 -2 Christmas tree mugs

 -Pumpkin Spice beverage sauce

 -Caramel Sauce

 -Package of 3 flavored coffee syrups

-Blanket

 -Stroopwafels

 -Espresso

 -Sea Salt Dark Chocolate

 -Ceramic Merry Christmas Sign

 -Wooden Christmas Tree

Family Stem Night (5th Grade) item
Family Stem Night (5th Grade)
$50

Starting bid

-3-in- 1  Mars Rover

-12-in-1  Ultimate Science Kit

-4-in- 1  Stem Robot da Vinci catapult pocket microscope hand boiler

-2 liquid motion pens

The Holly Jolly Grill Kit (Office Staff)
$50

Starting bid

-A GRILL!!

-Smash Burger press kit

-Rolling Grilling basket

-Grilling apron

-4 jars of seasoning

-Grilling utensils

-basket to hold all your grilling needs

-matches

-protective bag to hold your grill

Coffee Lovers (SpEd) item
Coffee Lovers (SpEd)
$50

Starting bid


-Coffee grinder

-Keurig

-Coffee – whole bean

-Blanket

-Flavored syrups (x4)

-Milk frother/steamer

-Coffee cup with warmer

-Coffee signs (x2)

-Handheld milk frother

-Owala – 12 oz

-Socks

-Towel

-Cookies/candy

