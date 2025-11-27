Baird ISD PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
135 market st. Baird tx. 79504
Starting bid
Equipment
Fire Supplies
• 1 box fire starters
Drinks
S'mores Ingredients
Starting bid
-6 boxes of baking mix
-snowman cooking timer
-3 bags of cookie mix
-4 jars of icing
-Ello baking dish with travel case
-rolling pin
-Christmas cookie cutters
-3 jars of sprinkles
-red stand mixer
-measuring cups
-Christmas towels
-fall towels
Starting bid
-hot coco
-cookie skillet baking dish
-peppermint sticks
-3 pairs of holiday fuzzy socks
-marshmallows
-2 candles
-Christmas color changing mug
-Oreo Christmas chocolate mini house cookie kit
-Christmas blanket
-Christmas scene snow globe with music and lights
-hand warmers
-glass coco mug
Starting bid
- Ticket To Ride
-Clue Card Game
-Yeti in my Spaghetti
- 4 in a row
-Einstein the board game
-Grab in Go Candy Land
-Spot It!
- Farkle
- Chess
- Yahtzee
- Mini Phase 10 Go!
- Classic Playing Cards
-Donimoes
-Connect 4 Card Game
- Mini Uno Cards
- Santa Cookie, Cookie, Elf, Candy, Snowman
-6 Card Holders
- Mini Popcorn Bags
Starting bid
-2 cold coffee glasses
-coffee bean ice mold
-Coffee grounds single serve coffee maker
-Coffee insulated cup
-3 packages of flavored coffee grounds
-2 packages macaroons
-Package of 3 tins of wafer rolls cookies
-3 tins of hot chocolate
-2 Christmas tree mugs
-Pumpkin Spice beverage sauce
-Caramel Sauce
-Package of 3 flavored coffee syrups
-Blanket
-Stroopwafels
-Espresso
-Sea Salt Dark Chocolate
-Ceramic Merry Christmas Sign
-Wooden Christmas Tree
Starting bid
-3-in- 1 Mars Rover
-12-in-1 Ultimate Science Kit
-4-in- 1 Stem Robot da Vinci catapult pocket microscope hand boiler
-2 liquid motion pens
Starting bid
-A GRILL!!
-Smash Burger press kit
-Rolling Grilling basket
-Grilling apron
-4 jars of seasoning
-Grilling utensils
-basket to hold all your grilling needs
-matches
-protective bag to hold your grill
Starting bid
-Coffee grinder
-Keurig
-Coffee – whole bean
-Blanket
-Flavored syrups (x4)
-Milk frother/steamer
-Coffee cup with warmer
-Coffee signs (x2)
-Handheld milk frother
-Owala – 12 oz
-Socks
-Towel
-Cookies/candy
