BAK Durga Puja 2026- Registration (Oct 17th and 18th)

About this event
The ticket price will increase to $100 after July 31st.
The ticket price will increase to $70 after July 31st.
The ticket is priced per person (Limit: 4). The price will increase to $70 after July 31st.
Ticket is priced per person (Limit: 2, can add spouse/partner only). Price increases to $70 after July 31. Please consider a regular adult ticket if you and your partner both are earning. Please bring ID card to the event.
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