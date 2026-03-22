Bengali Association of Kentucky

Hosted by

Bengali Association of Kentucky

About this event

BAK Durga Puja 2026- Registration (Oct 17th and 18th)

16300 Eastwood Cut Off Rd

Louisville, KY 40245, USA

Adult
$80

The ticket price will increase to $100 after July 31st.

Kids age 6 and above
$50

The ticket price will increase to $70 after July 31st.

Kids age 5 and below
Free
Visiting parent
$50

The ticket is priced per person (Limit: 4). The price will increase to $70 after July 31st.

Student
$50

Ticket is priced per person (Limit: 2, can add spouse/partner only). Price increases to $70 after July 31. Please consider a regular adult ticket if you and your partner both are earning. Please bring ID card to the event.

Add a donation for Bengali Association of Kentucky

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