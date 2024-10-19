Eptazimo is a traditional Greek bread with a unique preparation method, where the dough is kneaded seven times (the name "eptazimo" comes from the Greek word "epta" - seven) before baking. What also sets eptazimo apart from other breads is that it is leavened without yeast.

Eptazimo is a traditional Greek bread with a unique preparation method, where the dough is kneaded seven times (the name "eptazimo" comes from the Greek word "epta" - seven) before baking. What also sets eptazimo apart from other breads is that it is leavened without yeast.

More details...