Key Spouse Bake Sale

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After purchasing this option, you will have a voucher to pick up any bake sale item for a total of $1 dollar. Use this option to increase quantity of purchase. For example if you wanted to donate/purchase for $2-4.
After purchasing this option, you have a voucher to pick up any bake sale items for a total of $5 dollars. Printing voucher receipt is not required, as we will be using an honor system to distribute baked goods.
After purchasing this option, you have a voucher to pick up any bake sale items for a total of $10 dollars. Printing voucher receipt is not required, as we will be using an honor system to distribute baked goods.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!