Bake Sale to Support Our Choirs

Apple Pie or Blueberry Pie (see note)
$35

Please specify which flavor of pie you would like to purchase by contacting the parish office: [email protected] or 212-684-6770.


A buttery apple pie or crumbly blueberry pie would be perfect for any event!

Red Velvet Bundt Cake
$50

Red velvet vanilla marble bundt with festive swirls, creamy glaze, and dusting of red sparkle

Pistachio Pudding Bundt Cake
$50

A light nutty crunch & soft-green glow. Finished with creamy glaze and sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

Chocolate Pecan 100g Mooncakes
$12

A 2.5" hand-pressed mooncake filled with luscious chocolate and toasted pecans.

Add a donation for The Church Of The Transfiguration

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!