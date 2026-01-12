Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church

Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church

Bake Sale

4164 Henry River Rd

Hickory, NC 28602, USA

Sourdough bread item
Sourdough bread
$10

sourdough bread loaf. 3 ingredients: flour, salt & water. Fast-friendly. Will be frozen at pick up.

Black Sesame Rice Crispy treats item
Black Sesame Rice Crispy treats
$15

A rich, nutty twist on the classic snack, combining toasted sesame seeds, browned butter, and marshmallows for a deeply flavorful and chewy treat.


Ingredients: 

• Rice Krispies cereal

• Marshmallows

• Butter

• Black sesame seeds

• Toasted sesame oil

• Salt


9 inch square pan. 16 servings.

Brownies item
Brownies
$20

One dozen

Chocolate Cake SMALL item
Chocolate Cake SMALL
$25

Small 6 inch, round, chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Chocolate Cake SLICE item
Chocolate Cake SLICE
$5

Slice of chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Vanilla Cake SMALL item
Vanilla Cake SMALL
$25

Small 6 inch, round, vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream icing.

Vanilla Cake SLICE item
Vanilla Cake SLICE
$5

Slice of vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream icing.

Vanilla Cake w. Chocolate Icing item
Vanilla Cake w. Chocolate Icing
$25

Small 6 inch, round, vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Vanilla Cake w. Chocolate Icing SLICE item
Vanilla Cake w. Chocolate Icing SLICE
$5

Slice of vanilla cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Taiyaki SMALL item
Taiyaki SMALL
$1

One small fish.

Anko (sweetened red bean paste), strawberry cream cheese, or hazelnut

Tres Leche cake item
Tres Leche cake
$35

9 x 13. Popular Latin American dessert known for its light, sponge-like texture and rich, sweet soaking mixture made from three types of milk: sweetened condensed milkevaporated milk, and whole milk (or heavy cream)

Strawberry Cupcakes w. Cream Cheese icing DOZEN item
Strawberry Cupcakes w. Cream Cheese icing DOZEN
$30

12 cupcakes

Strawberry Cupcakes w. Cream Cheese icing HALF DOZ item
Strawberry Cupcakes w. Cream Cheese icing HALF DOZ
$15

6 cupcakes

Raisin bread item
Raisin bread
$12
