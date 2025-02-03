Baker High School Class of 1975 - 50th Class Reunion

This fee covers cost of meal, facility set-up, planning, sound-video system, etc., at the VFW Hall in Baker City. The meal will be catered by DJ Tacos and the menu includes items for all types of dietary needs. You will be responsible for ordering your own drinks from the VFW bar at traditional pricing. A Note About the Payment Platform: Our point of sale platform, Zeffy, automatically adds a 17% contribution to their company at checkout. This contribution helps ensure non-profits like the Oregon Trail Preservation Trust can continue to use the platform 100% free. To opt out, select “Other” in the dropdown menu under “Order” and type “0.00”. For more information on Zeffy’s free fundraising platform, please visit: Zeffy.com/About

This fee covers cost of meal, facility set-up, planning, sound-video system, etc., at the VFW Hall in Baker City. The meal will be catered by DJ Tacos and the menu includes items for all types of dietary needs. You will be responsible for ordering your own drinks from the VFW bar at traditional pricing. A Note About the Payment Platform: Our point of sale platform, Zeffy, automatically adds a 17% contribution to their company at checkout. This contribution helps ensure non-profits like the Oregon Trail Preservation Trust can continue to use the platform 100% free. To opt out, select “Other” in the dropdown menu under “Order” and type “0.00”. For more information on Zeffy’s free fundraising platform, please visit: Zeffy.com/About

More details...