Baker Middle School 8th Grade Silent Auction

Family Movie Night Basket
Get ready for a cozy night in with everything you need for the perfect family movie experience! Enjoy delicious snacks, classic popcorn in a reusable bucket, and top it off with a $20 Domino’s gift card to make your night complete.
Basket Includes:
Movie night snacks
Popcorn & reusable popcorn bucket
$20 Domino’s gift card
Special thanks to the Augusto-Cox family for their generous donation!
Value: $75
Fairy Garden Gift Basket
$5
Garden Delight Basket
This charming garden basket has everything you need to add a little magic to your outdoor space. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, you'll enjoy planting, decorating, and watching your garden grow!
Basket Includes:
2 decorative planters
Assorted seeds
Fairy garden décor
Seed-starting pots
Wind chime
Shovel and clippers
Value: $20
Wawa Gift Bag
$15
Donated by the Wawa Organization, this basket includes:
Insulated Bag
Travel Mugs
Wawa Swag
Free coupons
Value $75
Hydraulic Robotic Arm Kit
$15
Hydraulic Robot Arm has made robot kits a little more interesting and hydro-mechanically fun. With hydraulic arm edge, command six axes of varied movements: the gripper to open and close up, wrist rotation of 180 degrees, wrist mobility of 98 degrees, elbow and base rotation, as well as shoulder motion. With a lifting capacity of 50g, your robotic friend is ready for genius to erupt. With the removal of the gripper, you can activate the suction apparatus. This feature enables the user to elevate objects with a larger surface area (like a small mobile phone).
Explore STEM Discipline: This is the best seller educational toys available in the market right now. With innovative and sustainable design in mind, your child can learn deeply about hydro-mechanics principles and discover an entirely new world of engineering. Hydraulic Robot Arm cements its position as a leading robotics kit in the market with detailed manuals, high replay value, and a sought after item for any child.
No batteries required: Solely powered by pressurized air, this STEM toy can be your child companions from year to year.
Value $45
Travel Basket
$10
Road Trip Ready Basket
Hit the road with everything you need for a smooth and fun-filled ride! This handy travel basket includes games to keep passengers entertained, snacks to satisfy every craving, and car care essentials to keep your journey running smoothly.
Basket Includes:
First Aid Kit
Travel-friendly games
A mix of sweet and salty snacks
Useful car care items
Total Value: $18
Cozy Getaway in Vermont Mountains
$250
2 Nights/Sleeps up to 2
Valid Apr 1 - Aug 31; Nov 1 - Nov 30 * Not available during the World Cup
The Vermont Inn, steeped in classic New England beauty, features 15 individually-designed guest rooms and suites. The sprawling red farmhouse, set on 8 acres near Killington Ski Resort and situated in the Green Mountains, has won several awards including TripAdvisor, CBS Boston, and Booking.com for its ambiance and amenities. Relax and unwind, or venture outside for seasonal outdoor adventures.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in a Deluxe Suite
- Access to seasonal pool, hot tub, and sauna
The Inn offers a fireplace and whirlpool tub, deluxe suites, family suites, queen, king and double rooms. The pub on site offers wines and local brews. Additional amenities include a fitness center, sauna & breakfast.
Value $500
One Year of Guitar Lessons
$100
Blues Guitar Unleashed
Lesson, Premium membership package
WOW....this is a ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP to the Blues Guitar Unleashed ALL ACCESS PASS program. You'll have one full year of full access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Portal, including streaming access to currently over 850 video lessons, hundreds of blues jam tracks, and complete manuals in PDF format. You will also have access to the online Practice Generator & Tracker, as well as membership and access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Forum, and several live, online sessions per month.
Blues Guitar Unleashed is the most popular selling blues guitar course since 2008. Blues Guitar Unleashed is being used by over 26,372 blues guitar players around the world with more students joining every day. What makes Blues Guitar Unleashed unique is the systematic approach to blues playing. Each of the 31 lessons follows the previous in terms of technique, skills, and concepts. If you are an intermediate level guitar player the Blues Guitar Unleashed is the only course you'll ever need to be ready to get on stage or in a group anywhere in the world at any time and feel confident and kill it.
Griff Hamlin has had a successful and varied career that has spanned over three decades, and Blues Guitar Unleashed has been the #1 blues guitar learning site on the web since 2008. With over 56,000 students worldwide, and over 2 dozen courses ranging from Acoustic Blues to Slide, to Electric Rhythm and Soloing, there are courses and lessons for all levels and styles of blues. Learn more at http://BluesGuitarUnleashed.com.
Value $240
$25 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Certificate
$7.50
$25 Gift Certificate for Gourmet Gift Baskets
"For 20 years, our family has shared our love of gourmet foods with others around the world by creating award-winning, handcrafted gift baskets. At the very heart of GourmetGiftBaskets.com is our core value of providing you gifts with exceptional gourmet ingredients."
Thank you to Gourmet Gift Baskets for their generous donation!
3-Night Pickleball Escape to St. James Bay
$650
St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort (Carrabelle, FL)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid year-round though subject to availability
Immerse yourself in the ultimate pickleball getaway at St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort in Carrabelle, Florida, where enthusiasts can revel in three nights of unparalleled play on premier courts amidst breathtaking surroundings. This idyllic resort offers not just top-notch facilities and restaurants but also a serene backdrop for relaxation, making it the perfect retreat for both competitive and leisure players.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a standard villa located near the pickleball courts
- Unlimited free access to the brand-new onsite pickleball facility
- Complimentary paddle and ball rental on a first-come, first-served basis
- Access to the onsite championship golf course (green fees and cart fees apply)
Your villa features one queen bed, one sleeper sofa, and kitchenette. Paid upgrades to larger accommodations available.
St. James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort
151 Laughing Gull Ln, Carrabelle, FL 32322
Value $900
Romantic New England Getaway
$800
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year
Experience the charm of New England with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of inns and resorts. From historic landscapes to quaint towns, New England delivers rich history and natural beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of properties in throughout New England
- Choose from inns and resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the property's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32888
Value $1000
3-Night Getaway: Myrtle Beach & More!
$900
TravelPledge Destinations (Myrtle Beach, SC)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Immerse yourself in the sun-soaked allure of Myrtle Beach with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From pristine beaches to vibrant entertainment, each day is a harmonious blend of relaxation and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of resorts in Myrtle Beach and other coastal destinations
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52883
Value $1100
Bookworm Basket
$20
Snuggle Up & Read Basket
Get cozy and escape into the world of stories with this thoughtfully curated basket of seven surprise books—each wrapped and ready for readers of all ages! Whether you’re young or young at heart, this bundle is perfect for family reading time or quiet solo moments. Includes everything you need to make reading extra special.
Basket Includes:
7 individually wrapped books for all reading levels
Bookmarks
Reading light
2 reading logs
Special thanks to the Agusto Cox family for this generous donation!
Total Value: $100
Take Your Foursome to Myrtle Beach
$2,400
Legends Golf and Resort (Myrtle Beach, SC)
4 Nights / 4 Golfers
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.
INCLUDES:
- 4 Nights in 2BR Villa
- 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers
- Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round
- Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub
The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub.
Value $3000
Savannah or Charleston + Food Tour!
$1,400
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Enjoy a three-night getaway for two to your choice of charming Savannah or historic Charleston, complete with a delightful culinary tour showcasing the best local flavors. Discover the rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture of these iconic Southern cities while indulging in unforgettable dining experiences.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Savannah or Charleston
- Walking food tour
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption.
Food tour is 2-3 hours and will provide you the opportunity to sample the local cuisine. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31033
Value $1800
Learn to Swim Certificate
$45
Learn to Swim Program - Summer 2025
A generous donation from Damascus Recreation Association for 10 thirty (30) minute group lessons.
Session 1 June 16 - June 27
Session 2 June 30 - July 11
Session 3 July 14 - July 25
Mon - Fri each session
Lesson times: 9:00 - 9:30, 9:35 - 10:05, 10:10 - 10:40, 10:45 - 11:15
Value $125
3 Nights in the Big Easy with Food Tour
$1,000
TravelPledge Destinations (New Orleans, LA)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
Value $1300
4 Nights in Dublin + Food Tour
$2,000
TravelPledge Destinations (Dublin, Ireland)
4 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year
Enjoy an enchanting 4-night getaway for two to Dublin, Ireland, where you'll immerse yourselves in the rich culture and tantalizing flavors of the city. This package includes a captivating walking food tour, offering a unique taste of Dublin's vibrant culinary scene.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights accommodation in Dublin
- Choose from 4-star hotels in the city center (details below)
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Hotel breakfast each day
- Walking food tour of Dublin
- Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption.
Eat like a true Dubliner on this small-group Dublin food tour. With your guide, seek out authentic pubs, cafés, food shops, and markets, and savor Irish specialties including a traditional breakfast, artisanal cheeses, ice cream, and more. Pair your tastings with an Irish cream liqueur and another tipple, and admire some of Dublin’s hidden gems and learn about its culinary heritage as you eat and explore. Small-group walking food tour is approximately 3 hours.
Value $2500
Vacation to the Islands of Greece!
$1,000
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
5 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Indulge in Mediterranean luxury with a 5-night getaway at the winner's choice of luxury resorts in Greece. From azure seascapes to exquisite cuisine, each day on the Greek islands is a celebration of opulence and the beauty of the Aegean.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights accommodation in Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, or another top Greece destination
- Choose from 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Hotel breakfast each day
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated taxes at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52917
Value $1600
Game/STEM Night Basket
$40
Family Fun Night Basket
Bring the whole crew together for a night of laughs, learning, and lasting memories! This all-ages game night bundle is packed with exciting games, a hands-on science activity, and a tasty treat—perfect for sparking fun and creativity for the whole family.
Basket Includes:
Mega Crystal Growing Lab
Munchkin Deluxe Game
Silly Street Game
UNO Classic
LEGO Friends Building Set
Girl Scout Thin Mints with a charming keepsake box
Total Value: $125
5-Star Maldives Island Villa for 2
$3,000
Redbriks (Valid at multiple locations)
5 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid from Nov 1 - Apr 30
Spend 5 nights in paradise in your own private beach villa. Renown for unparalleled diving, visiting the Maldives can feel like you've found the edge of the Earth. With its crystal-clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and warm hospitality, it's the perfect escape for romantic getaways and underwater adventures. Explore this stunning archipelago and discover a world of serenity and breathtaking scenery like no other.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in a beach villa at a 5-star Maldivian island resort for 2
- Daily continental breakfast for 2
- Dolphin watching cruise (2 admission tickets) weather-permitting (or resort credit)
Dolphin Sunset Cruise: Travelling by speedboat is a popular and recommended way to conclude your memories of the Maldives. Head out to sea at the close of day and enjoy a perfect moment when the sinking sun kisses the horizon, lighting the waves aflame in brilliant hues of gold and orange. Added to this is the possibility to spot dolphins which are frequently seen at dusk in an area not too far from Hulhumale.
Value $Priceless
Family Vacation to Costa Rica!
$2,600
Hummingbird Vacations (Los Suenos, Costa Rica)
7 Nights / Sleeps up to 6
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Enjoy 7 nights in Costa Rica's Pacific Coast which boasts the world's best sportfishing and eco-tourism. Gaze up at Volcano Arenal (yes, it’s active) while immersed in one of its hot water springs. Glide through the rainforest canopy. Charter an award winning fishing boat in the “Billfish Capital of the World." Drive dune buggies on the beach. Trek through creeks and forest by ATV on your way to a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean. Ride horseback down the beach at sunset. There's plenty for you and your family to do in Los Sueños, Costa Rica!
INCLUDES:
- 7 nights in fully-equipped 2-bedroom/2-bath condo with view of rainforest and golf course
- Access to the private Los Sueños Beach Club
- Personal English-speaking concierge
- Discount certificates for use at the country's best eco-tours and fishing charters
The condo is located in the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, a premier luxury residential destination community. Designed in stunning Spanish Colonial Architecture, the spacious 1900 square ft. suite sleeps six in a comfortable living space using a two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan. Enjoy sunsets or morning coffee on our covered terrace overlooking the fairway and the lush, gentle slopes of the mountains encircling Herradura Bay.
Value $3700
Spa Basket
$35
Relax & Recharge Spa Basket
Unwind and treat yourself to a soothing spa experience at home. This beautifully curated basket has everything you need to relax, refresh, and indulge in a little self-care—from calming scents to sweet treats.
Basket Includes:
Luxurious bath salts
Scented candle
Bamboo bath caddy
Mermaid-themed thermos
Refreshing face masks
Girl Scout Thin Mints
Total Value: $75
Orlando & More! 7-Night Resort Stay
$1,000
Odenza (Valid at multiple locations)
7 Nights / Sleeps up to 4
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability.
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the United States, Finland, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America.
Package includes:
- 7 nights of resort accommodations.
- Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available.
- Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at:
www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
Value $1300
Candy Basket
$5
Sweet Tooth Surprise Basket
Satisfy every craving with this delightful basket packed with a mix of classic favorites and fun surprises! From rich chocolates to fruity candies—and even a pair of playful Bazooka Gum socks—there’s something in here for everyone to enjoy.
Basket Includes:
Assorted chocolate and non-chocolate candies
Girl Scout cookies
Bazooka Gum-themed socks
Total Value: $18
The Rockies & More! 7-Night Resort Stay
$1,200
Odenza (Valid at multiple locations)
7 Nights / Sleeps up to 4
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year. See link for availability.
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America. Popular domestic destinations include The Rockies, Orlando, Las Vegas, Tahoe, and Cape Cod.
Package includes:
- 7 nights of resort accommodations.
- Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available.
- Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at:
www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
Value $1500
5-Night Family Vacation to Orlando!
$1,400
TravelPledge Destinations (Orlando, FL)
5 Nights / Sleeps up to 6
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Embark on an unforgettable family adventure with a 5-night vacation to the winner's choice of Orlando or the Gulf Coast. Whether you seek sun-soaked shores or theme park thrills, this getaway caters to every family's desires.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830
Value $1700
Full Case of Tagalong Girl Scout Cookies
$30
Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating. Enjoy one of the top Girl Scout Cookie flavors - a delicious mix of chocolate and peanut butter.
Value $72
Amazing Week for Eight in French Villiage
$3,400
Our French Vacation (La Roque-Gagaec, France)
7 Nights / Sleeps up to 8
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Enjoy 7 nights in the terrific French region of Dordogne! La Roque-Gageac is the picturesque village of this fantastic river view home. Savor the natural beauty of this distinct area of France, as well as a truly authentic medieval village completed by stunning views. One of 'Les Plus Beaux Villages de France' (the most beautiful villages of France), La Roque-Gagaec is situated within 9 miles of a stunning stretch of the beautiful Dordogne river. This charming village offers historic architecture, unique shops, fantastic restaurants, and bamboo gardens. Fill your days with a river tour (Garbars), canoes steps from your door, and nearby castles, caves and markets.
INCLUDES:
- 7 nights in a the "Dordogne Village-House"
- Special welcome package
- Assistance from US-based property owner
Dating from the Middle Ages, the completed renovated 4 bedroom Dordogne Village-House is reportedly the oldest in the village. There are ancient stone steps gently ascending the hill, leading directly to the house. It offers an excellent opportunity to savor the natural beauty of this distinct area of France, as well as a truly authentic medieval village.
Value $5100
Salon Basket
$40
Get Glam Basket
Treat yourself or a loved one to a fun beauty boost! This playful and colorful basket has everything you need for fabulous nails and a touch of hair flair. Whether you're getting ready for a night out or just want to express your style, this set makes it easy to shine from head to fingertips.
Basket Includes:
2 types of vibrant hair chalk
4 sets of stylish press-on nails
Color Street nail stickers
Hair brush
Assorted hair clips
Nail polish remover
Total Value: $90
