Friends of Bold Explorers 456

Hosted by

Friends of Bold Explorers 456

About this event

Baking for BE 456!

Custom Cake item
Custom Cake
$150

Suggested donation of $150-250. 

Custom Cake (Pay What You Wish) item
Custom Cake (Pay What You Wish)
Free

Suggested donation of $150-250. Please enter amount by selecting the "Add a Donation" at the bottom of this form

Three-layer 6 inch or 9 inch cake, or two-layer sheet cake item
Three-layer 6 inch or 9 inch cake, or two-layer sheet cake
$75

Suggested donation of $75-100

3-layer 6"- 9" cake, or sheet cake (Pay What You Wish) item
3-layer 6"- 9" cake, or sheet cake (Pay What You Wish)
Free

Suggested donation of $75-100. Please enter amount by selecting the "Add a Donation" at the bottom of this form

Cupcakes item
Cupcakes
$50

24 cupcakes. Suggested donation of $50-100.

Cupcakes (Pay What You Wish) item
Cupcakes (Pay What You Wish)
Free

24 cupcakes. Suggested donation of $50-100. Please enter amount by selecting the "Add a Donation" at the bottom of this form

Add a donation for Friends of Bold Explorers 456

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!