Baladna PNW

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Baladna PNW

About this event

Baladna Community Gathering and Annual Palestine Graduate Event

6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE

Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Adults Protein Plate
$20

This ticket covers your meal ticket for each adult. Please buy one ticket per adult.

Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.

Adults Veggie Plate
$20

This ticket covers your meal ticket for each adult. Please buy one ticket per adult.

Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.

Children Plate
$15

This ticket covers meal tickets for each child. Please buy one ticket per child.

Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.

Add a donation for Baladna PNW

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