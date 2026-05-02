Baladna Community Gathering and Annual Palestine Graduate Event

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This ticket covers your meal ticket for each adult. Please buy one ticket per adult.
Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.
This ticket covers your meal ticket for each adult. Please buy one ticket per adult.
Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.
This ticket covers meal tickets for each child. Please buy one ticket per child.
Every purchase supports our community. 25% of sales go to Baladna PNW.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!