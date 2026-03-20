Balboa Spirit Club's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Two lucky scholars (this is one of the seats) will help Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez run the school for the day including classroom visits, and making special announcements to the students. Winner and a friend of the scholar will also have lunch with Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez.
Date: Friday,
Location: Balboa Magnet
Time: All Day
Open to: Grades 1-5
Starting bid
Two lucky scholars (this is one of the seats) will help Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez run the school for the day including classroom visits, and making special announcements to the students. Winner and a friend of the scholar will also have lunch with Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez.
Date: Friday,
Location: Balboa Magnet
Time: All Day
Open to: Grades 1-5
Starting bid
Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.
Date: Wednesday, April 2nd
Location: Room 30
Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 20
Starting bid
Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.
Date: Wednesday, April 2nd
Location: Room 30
Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 20
Starting bid
Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.
Date: Wednesday, April 2nd
Location: Room 30
Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 20
Starting bid
Come paint some edible space cookies while watching a space themed movie and eating some yummy pizza!
Date:
Location: Room 31
Time: 11:45AM - 12:45PM
Open to: 1st Graders
Participants: 22
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!
Date: Tuesday, May 5th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!
Date: Tuesday, May 26th
Location: Room 4
Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 12
Starting bid
Play a round or miniature golf at Castle Park with Ms. Levitt
Date: Wednesday, April 2nd
Location: Room 30
Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)
Open to: All Grades
Participants: 20
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