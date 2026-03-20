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Balboa Spirit Club

About this event

Balboa Spirit Club's Silent Auction 2026

Principal & Magnet Coordinator for the Day! (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Two lucky scholars (this is one of the seats) will help Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez run the school for the day including classroom visits, and making special announcements to the students. Winner and a friend of the scholar will also have lunch with Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez.


Date: Friday,

Location: Balboa Magnet

Time: All Day

Open to: Grades 1-5

Principal & Magnet Coordinator for the Day! (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Two lucky scholars (this is one of the seats) will help Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez run the school for the day including classroom visits, and making special announcements to the students. Winner and a friend of the scholar will also have lunch with Mrs. Chun and Mr. Lopez.


Date: Friday,

Location: Balboa Magnet

Time: All Day

Open to: Grades 1-5

Color Me Mine (1 of 20)
$25

Starting bid

Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.


Date: Wednesday, April 2nd

Location: Room 30

Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 20

Color Me Mine (1 of 20) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.


Date: Wednesday, April 2nd

Location: Room 30

Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 20

Color Me Mine (2 of 20)
$25

Starting bid

Students will join us for lunch and an art activity with the first grade teachers. Then they will use Color Me Mine materials to paint a plate.


Date: Wednesday, April 2nd

Location: Room 30

Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 20

Space Cookies and a Movie (1 of 22)
$25

Starting bid

Come paint some edible space cookies while watching a space themed movie and eating some yummy pizza!


Date:

Location: Room 31

Time: 11:45AM - 12:45PM

Open to: 1st Graders

Participants: 22

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (1 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (2 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (3 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (4 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (5 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (6 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (7 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (8 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (9 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (10 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (11 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta (12 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

No time for a siesta, join second grade teachers for a fiesta! Come build your own nachos and learn some Spanish with a traditional Mexican game of Loteria! Each child will take home their very own special favor bag!


Date: Tuesday, May 5th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (1 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (2 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (3 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (4 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (5 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (6 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (7 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (8 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (9 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (10 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (11 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Paint and Float (12 of 12)
$25

Starting bid

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!


Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12

Miniature Golf with Ms. Levitt (1 of 3)
$30

Starting bid

Play a round or miniature golf at Castle Park with Ms. Levitt


Date: Wednesday, April 2nd

Location: Room 30

Time: Lunch (11:45am-12:45pm)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 20

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