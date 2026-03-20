Balboa Spirit Club's Silent Auction 2026

Orange, yellow, pink and blue, we have some fun for you! Come join us for a long lunch of painting and ice cream floats with the second grade teachers, Mrs. Lomeli, Mrs. Nelson, Mrs. Sanders, Mrs. De Silva, Ms. Lee, and Mrs. Gordon. Each student will enjoy a vanilla ice cream float and will paint an 8” X 10” canvas with their name on it. Just bring your smile and join us to paint for a while!





Date: Tuesday, May 26th

Location: Room 4

Time: Lunch (12:00-12:55 PM)

Open to: All Grades

Participants: 12