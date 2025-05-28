First Congregational United Church Of Oconomowoc Inc
Bald Eagle Food Booth
815 S Concord Rd
Oconomowoc, WI 53066, USA
Hot Dog
$4
Veggie Burger
$4
Bratwurst
$5
Hamburger
$5.50
Cheeseburger
$6
Chips
$1
Baked Snacks
$2
Ice Cream
$2
Domestic Beer
$4
Miller or Coors
Specialty Beer
$5
Eagle Pack or Summer Shandy
Seltzer & Specialty
$5
Water
$2
Soda
$2
Gatorade
$2.50
