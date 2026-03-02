Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a Front Porch Friend of Bald Knob Community Outreach for just $1 per month. It’s a simple way to stand with your neighbors and support our mission of helping families and individuals in the Bald Knob community. Small contributions from many neighbors make a big difference.
Your membership helps fund:
• Emergency snow removal
• Community meal support
• Youth and school initiatives
• Immediate assistance for neighbors in need
You are officially part of the movement.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card.
Renews monthly
Join as a Helping Hands Member for $5 per month and play an active role in supporting Bald Knob Community Outreach. Your monthly support helps provide assistance programs, community events, and outreach efforts that directly benefit our local neighbors.
Your membership helps fund:
• Emergency snow removal
• Community meal support
• Youth and school initiatives
• Immediate assistance for neighbors in need
You are officially part of the movement.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card.
Renews monthly
This level is for anyone who believes in strong rural community values and wants to stand behind the mission.
Your membership helps fund:
• Emergency snow removal
• Community meal support
• Youth and school initiatives
• Immediate assistance for neighbors in need
You are officially part of the movement.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card.
Renews monthly
Community Builders help power larger projects and seasonal initiatives.
Your membership supports:
• Fuel, equipment & operational costs
• Community event setup
• Direct family assistance
• Emergency response efforts
Community Builders are the backbone of our ability to respond quickly.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card and a collectable Founder's pin.
Renews monthly
Champions help us think bigger and act faster.
Your membership helps:
• Expand outreach programs
• Purchase equipment & supplies
• Increase emergency capacity
• Strengthen long-term sustainability
Champions lead by example and inspire others to step up.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card, collectable Founder's pin & t-shirt!
Renews monthly
Legacy Members are deeply committed to protecting and strengthening our rural community for generations to come.
Your support fuels:
• Major outreach initiatives
• Infrastructure improvements
• Long-term growth and community impact
• Large-scale seasonal support programs
Legacy Members are investing in the future of Bald Knob.
Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card, collectable Founder's pin, decal, t-shirt as well as a special badge on our Facebook page!
Support at your pace — renew when you’re ready
💲 Choose your monthly amount (recommended: $5, $10, $25+)
This membership is perfect for supporters who want to give monthly without automatic charges.
Your membership lasts for 30 days, and when it expires, you can renew manually at any time—on your terms.
✔ No auto-renewals
✔ No commitments
✔ 100% of your donation goes directly back into the Bald Knob community
Stay involved, support the mission, and renew whenever it works best for you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!