Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc Memberships

Become a Front Porch Friend of Bald Knob Community Outreach for just $1 per month. It’s a simple way to stand with your neighbors and support our mission of helping families and individuals in the Bald Knob community. Small contributions from many neighbors make a big difference.





Your membership helps fund:

• Emergency snow removal

• Community meal support

• Youth and school initiatives

• Immediate assistance for neighbors in need





You are officially part of the movement.

Everyone who signs up in 2026 will receive a numbered digital membership card.