Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc

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Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc

About the memberships

Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc's Corporate Sponsors

Community Sponsor
$25

Renews monthly

Helping lay the foundation for local impact.

  • Name listed on BKCO website sponsor page
  • Thank-you shoutout on social media (group post)
  • Digital “Proud Supporter” badge for use on your website/socials
Neighborhood Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Standing up for families and neighbors in need

  • Everything in Community Supporter, plus:
  • Individual social media spotlight post (1x upon signup)
  • Business name included on select event signage
  • Priority vendor opportunities at events
Community Champion
$75

Renews monthly

Making a visible difference across Bald Knob

  • Everything in Neighbor Advocate, plus:
  • Dedicated feature and photo across social media
  • Business logo displayed on BKCO Home Page
Neighborhood Visionary
$100

Renews monthly

Driving meaningful change and stronger community support

  • Everything in Community Champion, plus:
  • Featured spotlight (photo+story) in quarterly newsletter
  • Logo with link on BKCO website Sponsor Banner
  • Custom "Neighborhood Visionary" Plaque
Hometown Hero ⭐
$150

Renews monthly

Leading the way in giving back and making the biggest impact

  • Everything in Neighborhood Visionary, plus:
  • Premium logo placement (top tier) on all event marketing
  • Dedicated social media spotlight each quarter
  • Featured “Hometown Hero Sponsor” post + pinned recognition
  • Option to be highlighted in community impact stories
  • Direct recognition as a top supporter helping fund major initiatives with Logo + Link on BKCO website Home page!
  • Custom Diamond "Hometown Hero" Diamond Plaque
  • Commemorative plaque on our future Outreach Center
Add a donation for Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc

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