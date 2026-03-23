Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc's Corporate Sponsors
Helping lay the foundation for local impact.
- Name listed on BKCO website sponsor page
- Thank-you shoutout on social media (group post)
- Digital “Proud Supporter” badge for use on your website/socials
Helping lay the foundation for local impact.
- Name listed on BKCO website sponsor page
- Thank-you shoutout on social media (group post)
- Digital “Proud Supporter” badge for use on your website/socials
Standing up for families and neighbors in need
- Everything in Community Supporter, plus:
- Individual social media spotlight post (1x upon signup)
- Business name included on select event signage
- Priority vendor opportunities at events
Standing up for families and neighbors in need
- Everything in Community Supporter, plus:
- Individual social media spotlight post (1x upon signup)
- Business name included on select event signage
- Priority vendor opportunities at events
Making a visible difference across Bald Knob
- Everything in Neighbor Advocate, plus:
- Dedicated feature and photo across social media
- Business logo displayed on BKCO Home Page
Making a visible difference across Bald Knob
- Everything in Neighbor Advocate, plus:
- Dedicated feature and photo across social media
- Business logo displayed on BKCO Home Page
Driving meaningful change and stronger community support
- Everything in Community Champion, plus:
- Featured spotlight (photo+story) in quarterly newsletter
- Logo with link on BKCO website Sponsor Banner
- Custom "Neighborhood Visionary" Plaque
Driving meaningful change and stronger community support
- Everything in Community Champion, plus:
- Featured spotlight (photo+story) in quarterly newsletter
- Logo with link on BKCO website Sponsor Banner
- Custom "Neighborhood Visionary" Plaque
Leading the way in giving back and making the biggest impact
- Everything in Neighborhood Visionary, plus:
- Premium logo placement (top tier) on all event marketing
- Dedicated social media spotlight each quarter
- Featured “Hometown Hero Sponsor” post + pinned recognition
- Option to be highlighted in community impact stories
- Direct recognition as a top supporter helping fund major initiatives with Logo + Link on BKCO website Home page!
- Custom Diamond "Hometown Hero" Diamond Plaque
- Commemorative plaque on our future Outreach Center
Leading the way in giving back and making the biggest impact
- Everything in Neighborhood Visionary, plus:
- Premium logo placement (top tier) on all event marketing
- Dedicated social media spotlight each quarter
- Featured “Hometown Hero Sponsor” post + pinned recognition
- Option to be highlighted in community impact stories
- Direct recognition as a top supporter helping fund major initiatives with Logo + Link on BKCO website Home page!
- Custom Diamond "Hometown Hero" Diamond Plaque
- Commemorative plaque on our future Outreach Center
Add a donation for Bald Knob Community Outreach, Inc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!