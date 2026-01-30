Baldwin County Forensics Foundation Inc

Offered by

Baldwin County Forensics Foundation Inc

Baldwin County Forensics Foundation - Annual Sponsorship Campaign

Justice Champion Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

Ideal for major supporters who want high visibility and a deep impact.

Benefits:

● Premier logo placement on all event promotional materials and signage

● Recognition as a “Justice Champion” on our website homepage (with logo and link)

● Social media spotlight post each quarter (4 per year)

● Speaking opportunity or VIP access at select foundation events

● Custom plaque of appreciation presented at our annual recognition event

● Name/logo featured in press releases

Community Protector Sponsorship
$2,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

For businesses and individuals who want to be actively involved and visible.

Benefits:

● Logo on website sponsor page (with link)

● Social media spotlight post twice a year

● Recognition in event programs and printed flyers

● Invitation to annual event

● Certificate of appreciation for display

Safety Advocate Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

An entry-level sponsorship that still makes a significant difference.

Benefits:

● Name/logo listed on website sponsor page

● Group thank-you mention on social media

● Recognition at annual event

Add a donation for Baldwin County Forensics Foundation Inc

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