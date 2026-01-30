Baldwin County Forensics Foundation - Annual Sponsorship Campaign

Valid until March 23, 2027
Ideal for major supporters who want high visibility and a deep impact.
Benefits:
● Premier logo placement on all event promotional materials and signage
● Recognition as a “Justice Champion” on our website homepage (with logo and link)
● Social media spotlight post each quarter (4 per year)
● Speaking opportunity or VIP access at select foundation events
● Custom plaque of appreciation presented at our annual recognition event
● Name/logo featured in press releases
Valid until March 23, 2027
For businesses and individuals who want to be actively involved and visible.
Benefits:
● Logo on website sponsor page (with link)
● Social media spotlight post twice a year
● Recognition in event programs and printed flyers
● Invitation to annual event
● Certificate of appreciation for display
Valid until March 23, 2027
An entry-level sponsorship that still makes a significant difference.
Benefits:
● Name/logo listed on website sponsor page
● Group thank-you mention on social media
● Recognition at annual event
$
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