BEF’s “Christmas in July” Online Auction

Treat your child to the magic of Santa throughout the entire day of December 6th, beginning with: -Breakfast with Santa in session of your choice -Helping Santa and the Mayor in the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Parade -Preferred seating at the new Holiday Movie & Hot Chocolate Night following the parade at the Community Center -Also included, two beautiful homemade quilts to keep you warm at the parade and comfy during the movie! *Package courtesy of Baldwin City Recreation Commission, The City of Baldwin, Chamber of Commerce, and quilts made by Deb Handy

Treat your child to the magic of Santa throughout the entire day of December 6th, beginning with: -Breakfast with Santa in session of your choice -Helping Santa and the Mayor in the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Parade -Preferred seating at the new Holiday Movie & Hot Chocolate Night following the parade at the Community Center -Also included, two beautiful homemade quilts to keep you warm at the parade and comfy during the movie! *Package courtesy of Baldwin City Recreation Commission, The City of Baldwin, Chamber of Commerce, and quilts made by Deb Handy

More details...