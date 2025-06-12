BEF’s “Christmas in July” Online Auction

VIP VISIT WITH SANTA EXPERIENCE FOR ANNUAL DECEMBER FESTIVAL
$50
Starting bid
Treat your child to the magic of Santa throughout the entire day of December 6th, beginning with:
-Breakfast with Santa in session of your choice
-Helping Santa and the Mayor in the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Parade
-Preferred seating at the new Holiday Movie & Hot Chocolate Night following the parade at the Community Center
-Also included, two beautiful homemade quilts to keep you warm at the parade and comfy during the movie!
*Package courtesy of Baldwin City Recreation Commission, The City of Baldwin, Chamber of Commerce, and quilts made by Deb Handy
FROZEN TO FROZEN FUN!
$50
Starting bid
This “Frozen” themed package includes the chance to experience this musical twice, including:
-4 tickets to BHS Musical’s summer presentation of “Frozen” at the Performing Arts Center on Friday July 18th
-2 tickets at KC Starlight Theatre's “Disney’s Frozen” from August 5th-10th
-Frozen themed snow cone machine for fun treats to keep you as cool as Olaf all summer long!
*Package courtesy of KC Starlight Theatre, BHS Musical program, and anonymous donor
FESTIVE FOOTBALL VIP PARKING PACKAGE
$50
Starting bid
This package includes VIP Parking at Liston Stadium for all home BHS Football games, along with custom tumbler and rally towel for school spirit to use at all Bulldog events!
*Package courtesy of Fully Promoted, USD 348 Athletics, Baldwin Education Foundation, Baker University
HOLIDAY SONGS AND SPIRIT
$50
Starting bid
Filled with timeless charm and classic Irving Berlin tunes, enjoy 2 tickets to Theatre Lawrence’s production of “White Christmas,” along with a lovely bottle of a locally crafted spirit from Baldwin City Distillery.
*Package courtesy of Theatre Lawrence and Baldwin City Distillery
ALL ABOARD FOR A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS TRAIN RIDE!
$75
Starting bid
Presented by Rock Island Rail and Ottawa Northern Railroad, “The Santa Rocket” is a magical train ride that starts in Baldwin City and takes its passengers to the North Pole! 4 tickets included, must be used for the 2025 season. This package is even more special because all proceeds will be designated for the “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead for Early Childhood” Innovative Project Grant program!
*Package courtesy of Robert J. Riley and Ottawa Northern Railroad
POLAR PLUNGE CHALLENGE PLEDGE IN HONOR OF OUR STUDENTS & STA
$5
Starting bid
If none of the above items are of interest to bid on at this time, feel free to pledge any amount! For this item, each dollar equals a second, so for every dollar donated by the highest bidder, the executive director😊 will endure a polar plunge in December for that amount of time (for example, $6=6 seconds, $60=1 minute, $360=6) minutes)
