Ball4X Tournament

925 S Institute St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Individual Player Sign Up
$10

Your ticket includes a tournament spot along with a jersey and a Gatorade.

Team Sign Up
$45
Your ticket includes up to 6 players in the tournament, jerseys for each and a Gatorade.

Sponsorship Package Gold
$250

Your gold package includes a brand item in attendee swag bags, an official Ball4X jersey, indoor booth space, a shout-out at the tournament, and a sign on the court.

Sponsorship Package Platinum
$500

Your platinum package includes everything in the gold package and your logo on all tournament materials, XFoundation website, social media, and Ball4X jersey, along with an option to deliver a short promotional message during the tournament.

General Admission
$5

Grants entry to the event,

$

