Ball of Wisdom: Silent Auction by Mothers to Daughters

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven Madison Park stands as a defining icon of modern American fine dining. This celebrated restaurant has reached the pinnacle of culinary excellence, earning the prestigious three Michelin stars and international acclaim, including recognition as the “Best Restaurant in the World.”

This is your opportunity to bring a piece of Eleven Madison Park into your own home with a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, prepared by a chef trained under Daniel Humm. Eleven Madison Park delivers a refined expression of seasonality, creativity, and storytelling - transforming every meal into an immersive and unforgettable occasion, now reimagined for an extraordinary dinner party at home.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Once-in-a-lifetime private dinner in your home from an Eleven Madison Park chef; Winning bidder will enjoy a personalized menu consultation with the chef; Choose from a 5-course tasting menu for 10 guests or opt for a canape cocktail-style reception for 20 people; Dinner to take place on a mutually-agreed upon date; all food is included; Professional Server included to further enhance the experience; Chef will travel at no additional cost within 90 minutes of NYC; other areas subject to travel surcharge!