Ball of Wisdom: Silent Auction by Mothers to Daughters

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A devotional group composition centered on care, protection, and symbolic growth.
48 x 60 inch
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Fine Art Photograph by Chervine Dalaeli:
Archival Pigment Prints on Canson Platine Fibre Rag 310 gsm
16 x 24 inch
Edition of 7
Photo Set (2) for $5000
Chervine is a published, award winning fine art photographer based in New York and Paris. He finds these anodyne moments, captured exclusively with available light, involve no staging, cropping, or retouching, reflecting his interest in the raw and spontaneous nature of city landscapes.
Starting bid
Fine Art Photograph by Chervine Dalaeli:
Archival Pigment Prints on Canson Platine Fibre Rag 310 gsm
16 x 24 inch
Edition of 7
Photo Set (2) for $5000
Chervine is a published, award winning fine art photographer based in New York and Paris. He finds these anodyne moments, captured exclusively with available light, involve no staging, cropping, or retouching, reflecting his interest in the raw and spontaneous nature of city landscapes.
Starting bid
Located in the heart of Manhattan, Eleven Madison Park stands as a defining icon of modern American fine dining. This celebrated restaurant has reached the pinnacle of culinary excellence, earning the prestigious three Michelin stars and international acclaim, including recognition as the “Best Restaurant in the World.”
This is your opportunity to bring a piece of Eleven Madison Park into your own home with a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, prepared by a chef trained under Daniel Humm. Eleven Madison Park delivers a refined expression of seasonality, creativity, and storytelling - transforming every meal into an immersive and unforgettable occasion, now reimagined for an extraordinary dinner party at home.
PACKAGE INCLUDES: Once-in-a-lifetime private dinner in your home from an Eleven Madison Park chef; Winning bidder will enjoy a personalized menu consultation with the chef; Choose from a 5-course tasting menu for 10 guests or opt for a canape cocktail-style reception for 20 people; Dinner to take place on a mutually-agreed upon date; all food is included; Professional Server included to further enhance the experience; Chef will travel at no additional cost within 90 minutes of NYC; other areas subject to travel surcharge!
Starting bid
Featured Acrylic Painting included.
20 x 24 in
Gift a personal and fully customizable experience!
1.5 hr private in home painting class for mother and child, mentor and mentee, sisters or friends. Room wall muraling or canvas format available. Choose the paint subject matter. Jungle animals in the playroom? Flower garden wall in your cafe? (+$100 for additional hour)
Anywhere in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn within 60 minutes of uptown local artist Daniel Bonilla.
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Gouache on Cradled Wood
16 x 20 in
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Acrylic on Canvas
20 x 24 in
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Mentor and Keri-Lynne Shaw offers multiple personal sessions to a lucky mentee to set her up for success
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Mary Sabo, (speaker at M2D) offers a one hour customizeable acupuncture session
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It's time to switch from winter to spring and summer. And maybe it's time for more than a refresher but a whole new persona. Former Designer and Fashion Stylist Diane Pollack gets it! @stylempower
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Shinnecock Hills Golf Club founded in 1891 is one of the most historic golfing institutions in the United States. It is the oldest incorporated golf club and was one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA. Now you can be there live and in person to watch the finale at Shinnecock as the PGA returns to the game's roots in Southampton NY in 2026. PACKAGE INCLUDES: Two (2) passes to Sunday's Final Round on June 21 2026 with hospitality; These highly sought-after passes include admission to exclusive tented hospitality areas; Escape from the heat in an air-conditioned tent catch all of the action throughout the course with live-coverage televisions and enjoy upgraded food and beverage options for purchase; Take home a classic piece of golf memorabilia from Arnold Palmer Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods!
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Twice each year Silver Oak celebrates their newest wine with a party for the ages. Now you can be there live and in-person at one of their legendary Wine Country parties! PACKAGE INCLUDES: Two (2) tickets to attend one of Silver Oaks highly acclaimed Release Day Celebrations at either their Napa Valley winery in Oakville CA or their Sonoma Valley winery in Healdsburg CA; Taste Silver Oaks newest wine before the rest of the world; Exclusive tasting of a Silver Oak library wine; Choose from party dates each February and August; Enjoy tastings from local chefs live music photo booths winemaker meetings bottle signings and other great fun; 3-day/2-night stay at a Napa Valley or Sonoma Valley hotel in conjunction with the dates of Silver Oaks Release Day Celebration; Never expires (package will be available to book until redeemed)!
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Gaia Hotel and Reserve located in Manuel Antonio Costa Rica is an adults and teens only luxury boutique beach 5-star hotel and resort. Selected Mexico; Central America's Leading Boutique Hotel since 2009 Gaia is nestled in the magnificent coastal forests of Costa Rica offering sublime luxury with views of the lush and pristine wild surroundings that are beyond compare. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 4-day/3-night stay for two in a beautiful Studio Room; A full and delicious a la carte breakfast in our La Luna Restaurant; One 60-minutes Terra Massage per person on the day of choice; One tapa and one free house cocktail per adult at La Luna Restaurant; Transportation to and from the beautiful beaches of Manuel Antonio and the National Park (every day from 7:30AM to 4:00PM); Complimentary Wi-Fi access pool perks fitness room local and international phone calls and twice daily maid service; Valid May 1 - November 19 2026 2027 or 2028; Stays are simply subject to room availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious 5-night getaway at a premier 5-star Vidanta resort. Vidanta resort properties are renowned for their exceptional hospitality stunning oceanfront locations exquisite amenities restaurants and bars outdoor pools and direct beach access golf courses spas and fitness centers shopping live shows and entertainment animal sanctuaries and water parks like Jungala Aqua Experience at Vidanta Riviera Maya making them perfect for both relaxation and adventure. Choose from five exotic destinations: Riviera Maya Puerto Vallarta Nuevo Vallarta Puerto Penasco or Acapulcoand immerse yourself in the beauty culture and top-tier service these resorts offer for a truly unforgettable vacation. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 5-night stay for up to (2) adults and (2) kids under 12 at a premier 5-star Vidanta resort with world-class accommodations in a Mayan Palace Master Room; All room-related taxes included; Stays subject to availability; no blackout dates; Must be booked within 12 months of the event and used within 18 months from the event date.
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Discover tropical luxury living at this modern villa - an enchanting home that is perfect for multiple families large groups and retreats located in the vibrant community of Ventanas Playa Grande Costa Rica. Immerse yourself in the natural splendor of Costa Rica's Pacific coast as you step into this private haven. This stunning property offers an oasis of tranquility just moments away from the pristine shores of Playa Grande and its world-class surf break! Elegance and comfort intertwine seamlessly in the design of this villa. From its airy open-concept spaces to its panoramic windows framing sweeping views of the landscape and ocean views every detail has been meticulously crafted to harmonize with the beauty of its surroundings. With three luxuriously appointed bedrooms in the main home and two more bedrooms in the detached casita our guests find every room offers a unique and private sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Here the stage is set for unforgettable memories to be made. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 6-day/5-night stay in this private villa in Costa Rica; 5-bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms can sleep up to 16 guests; Amenities include the stunning pool air conditioning BBQ washer/dryer modern kitchen and more; Stays are simply subject to availability with only December 20 - January 3 blacked-out annually; NO expiration date!
Starting bid
Rising from the Meadowlands just beyond the Manhattan skyline MetLife Stadium stands as one of the most iconic stages in American sports. Now you can take enjoy a VIP experience that starts with a guided tour of MetLife Stadium on a Saturday where you and your guest will visit the green room club spaces and go ON THE FIELD! Best of all you will be accompanied on this once-in-a-lifetime experience by a former NY Jets or Giants star! But the fun doesn't end there. You will also get VIP access to be on the field the at a Jets or Giants game! PACKAGE INCLUDES: Two (2) tickets to a VIP Tour of MetLife Stadium led by former NY Jets OR NY Giants star; Tour will take place on a Saturday during the season (exact date to be determined); Two (2) amazing tickets to a NY Jets or NY Giants home game during the 2026 regular season (game dates to be determined); Two (2) VIP ON FIELD passes to make your experience even more memorable; Bring your camera and Jets or Giants gear for photographs!
Starting bid
While the New York Yankees have already made a ton of history in the new Yankee Stadium dont waste any time making your own memories at the home of the Bronx Bombers. PACKAGE INCLUDES: Four (4) tickets for a pregame behind-the-scenes tour of Yankee Stadium led by a former World Series Champion player!; Four (4) tickets to a New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on the day of the tour complete with early access to the stadium; The tour includes stops in Monument Park the Yankee Museum and the opportunity to snag home run balls as you enjoy batting practice from Section 105; Pictures will provided for autographs from the Yankees legend; Bring your camera and Yankees gear for photographs and autographs; Does not expire until utilized; buyer will be able to choose their game from a list of available dates each season until redeemed!
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This charming Tuscan apartment is nestled in the heart of Cortona along a typical and peaceful lane just a short stroll from the main square where you will find the stunning Town Hall of this ancient Etruscan town. The decor is enhanced by charming details such as the mosaic tub Tuscan terracotta flooring and oak-beamed ceilings. Thanks to its central yet tranquil location this apartment offers the perfect setting for a relaxing getaway in Cortona. Explore the town's unique sights vibrant colors delightful aromas and rich flavors that define daily life in this lively Tuscan destination! PACKAGE INCLUDES: 7-day/6-night stay in this Charming Private Italian Apartment in Tuscany Italy; This One Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment sleeps up to two guests; This delightful apartment features a cozy living area with a kitchenette a dining table and a sofa; Enjoy delicious wine tasting at a local wine bar in town with three different Tuscan Wines; Experience a Gourmet 4-Course Meal Paired with Wine at an incredible restaurant in Town; Premier concierge service to help book activities and excursions; No expiration dates to utilize and enjoy!
Starting bid
Situated in Amalfi in a very exclusive and panoramic area this private apartment offers a stunning view of the port of Amalfi and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. It is beautifully decorated featuring warm interior colors arches elegant decor and many other elements that will immerse you in a magical atmosphere. From the kitchen you can access a 30-square-meter panoramic terrace which offers all the comforts for outdoor living. The terrace features a large dining table and chairs sun loungers an outdoor shower and a fountain. It is the ideal place for sunbathing and relaxing while admiring the sea view. In the evening the terrace becomes a perfect romantic setting with amazing sunsets. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 6-day/5-night stay in this Gorgeous Private Italian Apartment on the Amalfi Coast; 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms makes the stay ideal for all to share sleeping up to 4 guests; Private Sunset Boat Tour along the Amalfi Coast; Visit of a Real Lemon Farmhouse which grows the famous lemons of Amalfi with a Tasting and Limoncello toast; Amenities include a fully equipped kitchen table dishwasher fridge washing machine dryer Wi-Fi air-conditioning & more!; Premier Concierge Services to help book any activities or excursions; No expiration dates to utilize and enjoy!
Starting bid
Get away to the magical island of Bali the most famous island in Indonesia which blends breathtaking mountain scenery and beautiful beaches with warm friendly people and vibrant culture! This amazing Bali villa is located in the town of Seminyak where some of Earths most magical sunsets take place over the Indian Ocean. Relax in a luxurious one-bedroom villa with the perfect fusion of Balinese elements and modern luxury a king bed air conditioning en-suite bathroom flat screen TV Wi-Fi a modern kitchen private pool and daily housekeeping. PACKAGE INCLUDES: 6-day/5-night stay at a private villa in Bali for two (2) guests; Private chef for two nights of your stay and arrival airport transfer; Private pool exotic garden & monsoon shower perfect for romantic getaways; No expiration dates; the only blackout dates are from 12/20-1/11 annually; stays are simply subject to availability!
Starting bid
Experience the Magic of Africa and enjoy game drives galore as you escape to South Africas Luxurious Resort Zulu Nayla! PACKAGE INCLUDES: 7-Day/6-Night Getaway for 2 people at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge in South Africa; Two (2) game Drives per person per day on Zulu Nyala Game Reserve (morning and afternoon drive); One (1) Lion Safari Experience for (2) People! See animals such as lions hippo rhino elephant buffalo leopard zebra giraffe monkeys and birds! FULL BOARD (Breakfast Lunch and Dinner) Daily! Full Access to on-property amenities including Fully Equipped Gym two swimming pools Spa TV lounge Bars Free Wifi & More! Dedicated Personal Concierge to help you book any excursions and activities!
Starting bid
Nestled in the peaceful countryside; just a short drive from Cortona; this charming villa offers the perfect blend of comfort and Tuscan character. Surrounded by a beautifully curated garden; the property features a private swimming pool; complete with sun loungers; make it the ideal place to relax under the Tuscan sun! The villa is equipped with modern comforts including WiFi throughout; air conditioning and a welcome kit with essentials such as salt; pepper; olive oil; dishwasher tabs and a tablecloth. Toiletries; towels; and linen are also provided to ensure a relaxing and worry-free stay! PACKAGE INCLUDES: 8 day/7 night stay in a luxurious villa in Tuscany for up to four (4) peope; 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms await your arrival; along with a stunning private pool; setting the stage for a perfect family or couples retreat; Welcome package including 6 bottles of local Tuscan fine wine; An amazing truffle hunting experience and a fabulous truffle-based lunch; Premiere concierge services to help book any activities or excursions; No expiration dates!
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Escape to paradise with a luxurious 7-night getaway in stunning Cabo San Lucas. This package includes an 8-day/7-night stay for two at your choice of the elegant Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos or the breathtaking Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa. Enjoy world-class amenities, beautiful ocean views, and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure in one of Mexico’s most sought-after destinations. Taxes are included—just pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable escape!
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Own a rare piece of music history with this limited edition “Drinking in Public” vintage photograph of Billy Joel a striking collectible that captures the iconic artist in a candid, unforgettable moment.
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Nigerian Fashion Designer crafts a special piece for gala and prom season
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